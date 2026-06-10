The Miami Takeover Announces Collaboration With The Marseilles Beachfront Hotel For Urban Beach Summer Music Festival

The Miami Takeover is taking over Miami Beach July 24–27, 2026 in collaboration with its official hotel partner--the Marseilles Beachfront Hotel--delivering exclusive rates and a full art deco experience to match the energy. From July 24–27, Miami Beach becomes the epicenter of music, art and culture — and this year, official hotel partner the Marseilles Beachfront Hotel is elevating the experience with exclusive rates and a stunning art deco beachside stay that puts you righ The Miami Takeover is back this summer July 24–27, 2026 and is partnering with the legendary Marseilles Beachfront Hotel to deliver exclusive rates and an unforgettable art deco beachside experience you won't find anywhere else.

The Miami Takeover is back this Summer July 24–27, 2026 and is partnering with the Marseilles Beachfront Hotel to deliver an unforgettable beachside experienc .

The Miami Takeover is back this summer from July 24–27, 2026 with an exhilarating, four-day, music, art and culture festival in full force, partnering with the iconic Marseilles Beachfront Hotel.” — Vincent Peden, co-founder and partner at The Miami Takeover LLC

MIAMI BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Miami Takeover will return to Miami Beach this summer for its four-day music, art and culture festival in collaboration with its official hotel partner, the Marseilles Beachfront Hotel from July 24–27, 2026, delivering exclusive hotel vacation stay rates and beachside art deco experiences.Supported by the City of Miami Beach Tourism and Culture Department and The Miami Beach Visitor and Convention Authority (MBVCA), this year's festival offers attendees exclusive access to iconic nightlife venues, upscale urban nightlife experiences and event programming in addition to discounted beachside hotel stay experiences that make The Miami Takeover one of the most compelling domestic summer vacations and festivals of the year.Located at 1741 Collins Ave. in the heart of Miami Beach, the Marseilles positions festival-goers steps from the area's most celebrated restaurants, nightlife destinations, and all Miami Takeover pool parties and evening events. "This is an incredible beach vacation opportunity for Americans looking to make the most of their summer travel budget," said Vincent Peden, co-founder and partner at The Miami Takeover LLC. "Guests will enjoy one of Miami Beach's most iconic art deco properties at exclusive festival rates and seamless upscale urban events. We take the pressure off of attendees by providing an expansive event itinerary so they don’t have to worry about finding the hottest spots and events."Sitting in the prime of Miami Beach on Collins Ave. between 17th and 18th Street, the Marseilles is one of Miami Beach's most sought-after corridors — steps from Ocean Drive, Lincoln Road, Carbone, with beachside views with direct beachfront access. “The Marseilles features two beautiful, resort-style pools with premium private cabanas, an expansive outdoor bar, and on-site dining. This is the deal of the summer and The Miami Takeover is proud to be delivering attendees preferential hotel room rates and hotel stay access,” Peden stated.The Marseilles is known for delivering both relaxing and energetic stays, depending on what guests are looking for. "Paired with our four-day cultural entertainment event lineup, the Miami Takeover offers a weekend festival experience like no other across the east coast. We have people flying in from Chicago, New York, Atlanta, and L.A.,” Peden continued.Now in its 18th year, The Miami Takeover has become one of the most anticipated urban summer entertainment festivals known for drawing thousands of attendees annually. This year's programming includes live music performances on Miami Beach, daytime beach and pool activations, curated cultural nightlife events, and upscale, luxurious yacht experiences. "We're blending a world-class destination with music, culture, and nightlife parties into one seamless event series that celebrates community and connection," said Antwoine McCoy, co-founder and partner at The Miami Takeover LLC.Miami Beach itself is a globally recognized vacation spot known for offering authentic Cuban and Caribbean cuisine, world renowned nightlife experiences, and beautiful beaches, all positioned with the backdrop of a beautiful art deco architectural setting. “For travelers looking for a world-class beach vacation without leaving the country, Miami Beach and the Marseilles Beachfront hotel deliver it in one package,” said Wylie Konard, co-owner and partner at The Miami Takeover LLC.Rooms at the Marseilles Beachfront Hotel are available now at exclusive Miami Takeover rates and only require $150 deposits now through June 16, 2026. Availability is limited. Festival party passes and hotel packages can be booked at themiamitakeover.com/travel. To view the official Miami Takeover 2026 Event Lineup and purchase party passes, visit www.themiamitakeover.com/weekendevents ABOUT THE MIAMI TAKEOVERNow in its 18th year, The Miami Takeover (MTO) is now in its 18th year, delivering signature cultural summer festival events in Miami Beach every summer from July 24th-27th, fusing culture, music, comedy, art, nightlife experiences and community service into one of the most talked-about summer beach festivals in the country. The Miami Takeover is produced in partnership with the City of Miami Beach and the Miami Beach Visitor and Convention Authority. For more information, visit themiamitakeover.com for exclusive hotel packages and event tickets. Follow The Miami Takeover on Instagram, Tik-Tok, and Facebook for the latest updates.About The Marseilles Beachfront HotelThe Marseilles Beachfront Hotel is a four-star Art Deco property located at 1741 Collins Ave. in Miami Beach, Florida. The hotel features a resort-style pool with cabana service, direct beachfront access, an outdoor bar, and on-site dining in the heart of South Beach. For more information, visit The Marseilles on Instagram: instagram.com/marseilles_hotel.

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