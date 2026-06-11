PSC Grants CCN for Ameren Missouri Energy Generation Project - pr-26-71

Press Release

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE -- May 13, 2026

Contact: Sarah Fontaine (573) 751-9300

PR-26-71

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo.--- The Missouri Public Service Commission has approved today an agreement filed by Union Electric Company d/b/a Ameren Missouri, the Staff of the Commission, and Renew Missouri Advocates d/b/a Renew Missouri, granting Ameren Missouri a Certificate of Convenience and Necessity (CCN) to construct, own and operate the Reform Project. The project consists of a 250-megawatt solar generation facility located in Callaway County, Missouri which includes a new 345 kV switching station (Odyssey Switching Station).



Other parties in the case, including the Office of the Public Counsel (OPC), the state entity representing utility consumers in Missouri, and Sierra Club did not object to the agreement.



In its approval, the Commission noted that Missouri continues to face a need for additional electric generation to replace aging resources and meet increasing demand associated with economic development opportunities. The project would add 250 megawatts of generation to Ameren Missouri’s system in a relatively short timeframe while realizing tax benefits which would result in significant cost savings for customers. The project will also be constructed on property already owned by Ameren Missouri in Callaway County, minimizing impacts to additional landowners and reducing the need for additional land acquisition.



The approved agreement requires Ameren Missouri to provide ongoing information to the Commission, Staff, and OPC regarding project costs and tax treatment changes as the project progresses.



Ameren Missouri provides electric service to approximately 1.2 million customers in Missouri.

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