PSC Sets Local Public Hearing Schedule for Evergy Missouri Metro Rate Case - pr-26-70

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE -- May 12, 2026

Contact: Sarah Fontaine (573) 751-9300

PR-26-70

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo.--- The Missouri Public Service Commission (PSC) is announcing local public hearings, starting on July 14, 2026, to receive customer comments in a Evergy Metro, Inc. d/b/a Evergy Missouri Metro rate case.

There will be two in-person and two virtual local public hearings.

On February 6, 2026, Evergy Missouri Metro submitted a rate change request to the Missouri Public Service Commission to produce an annual increase in its electric base rates of approximately $137.9 million. Evergy Missouri Metro provides electric service to approximately 313,000 customers in western Missouri.

Below is the local public hearing schedule:

July 14 - Metropolitan Community College-Penn Valley, Education Center Room #019, 3201 Southwest Trafficway, Kansas City, MO 64111. The hearing starts at 6 p.m. , beginning with a public information/question-and-answer session followed by the Commission receiving testimony from the public.

July 15 - Martin Community Center, Room #2, 1985 S. Odell Avenue, Marshall, MO 65340 . The hearing starts at 6 p.m. , beginning with a public information/question-and-answer session followed by the Commission receiving testimony from the public.

July 16 - Virtual Local Public Hearing starts at Noon. See further details below**

Meeting Number/Access Code: 2863 502 1085

Password: 0143

July 16 - Virtual Local Public Hearing starts at 6 p.m. See further details below**

Meeting Number/Access Code: 2862 153 0826

Password: 0143

**To attend a virtual local public hearing by telephone , at the time of the virtual hearing, call toll-free 1-855-718-6621, listen to the prompt and enter the corresponding meeting number/access code listed above, followed by # (pound/hashtag symbol). If prompted for a password, enter 0143.

**To attend a virtual local public hearing by video (internet) , visit the website www.webex.com . You can also download the Cisco WebEx meetings application on your mobile device, laptop, desktop or tablet prior to the hearing and join the meeting at the hearing time by entering the corresponding meeting number/access code and password listed above.

To ensure broad participation and the ability for every citizen to offer comments, comments may be time limited.

The in-person local public hearings will be held in facilities that meet the accessibility requirements of the Americans with Disabilities Act. Any person who needs additional accommodations to participate in any of these hearings should call the PSC’s hotline at 1-800-392-4211 or TDD Hotline at 1-800-829-7541 before the hearings.

To facilitate an orderly presentation that can be preserved for the record, members of the public who wish to participate in the virtual hearings should register in advance (advance registration is strongly encouraged but is not required) by sending their first and last name, phone number and email address to pscinfo@psc.mo.gov or by calling 1-800-392-4211 before 5 p.m. the day before the hearing.

If you are unable to attend a local public hearing and wish to make written comments, you may do so by submitting them in writing to the PSC at P.O. Box 360, Jefferson City, Missouri 65102, or by using the Commission’s online comment form at https://psc.mo.gov/General/Submit_Comments . When submitting comments, please use related submission No. ER-2026-0143.

In addition, you may also provide comments or request additional information from the Office of the Public Counsel (Governor Office Building, P.O. Box 2230, Jefferson City, Missouri 65102-2230, telephone 1-866-922-2959 (toll-free) or 573-751-4857, email opcservice@opc.mo.gov ). The Office of the Public Counsel is a separate state agency that represents the general public in matters before the Commission.