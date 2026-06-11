PSC Sets Intervention Deadline for Evergy DSIM Rider Adjustment Requests - pr-26-78

Press Release

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE -- June 4, 2026

Contact: Sarah Fontaine (573) 751-9300

PR-26-78

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo.--- The Missouri Public Service Commission (PSC) has set an intervention deadline of June 22, 2026 , for tariff revisions filed by Evergy Metro, Inc. d/b/a Evergy Missouri Metro and Evergy Missouri West, Inc. d/b/a Evergy Missouri West (collectively, Evergy) to adjust charges related to their approved Demand Side Investment Mechanism (DSIM) Riders.



On June 2, 2026, Evergy filed revised tariff sheets, along with supporting testimony, requesting approval of adjustments to charges associated with its DSIM Riders. The proposed tariff sheets carry an effective date of August 1, 2026 .



Under Commission rules, Staff of the Missouri Public Service Commission will examine and analyze the filings and submit a recommendation within 30 days of the filing date. The Commission has 60 days to act on the proposed tariff revisions.



Applications to intervene and participate in this case must be filed with the Secretary of the Missouri Public Service Commission, P.O. Box 360, Jefferson City, Mo. 65102-0360, or by using the Commission’s Electronic Filing and Information System (EFIS) at Applications to intervene and participate in this case must be filed with the Secretary of the Missouri Public Service Commission, P.O. Box 360, Jefferson City, Mo. 65102-0360, or by using the Commission’s Electronic Filing and Information System (EFIS) at psc.mo.gov



Individual citizens wishing to comment may click the link below, or contact either the Office of the Public Counsel (Governor Office Building, 200 Madison Street, Suite 650, P.O. Box 2230, Jefferson City, Mo. 65102-2230, telephone 866-922-2959, email Individual citizens wishing to comment may click the link below, or contact either the Office of the Public Counsel (Governor Office Building, 200 Madison Street, Suite 650, P.O. Box 2230, Jefferson City, Mo. 65102-2230, telephone 866-922-2959, email opcservice@opc.mo.gov ) or the Public Service Commission Staff (P.O. Box 360, Jefferson City, Mo. 65102, telephone 800-392-4211, email pscinfo@psc.mo.gov ). The Office of the Public Counsel is a separate state agency that represents the general public in matters before the Commission.

###