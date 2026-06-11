Missouri Hot Weather Law Begins June 1 - pr-26-76

Press Release

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE -- May 29, 2026

Contact: Sarah Fontaine (573) 751-9300

PR-26-76

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo.--- The Missouri Public Service Commission reminds consumers that Missouri’s Hot Weather Law will be in effect from June 1 through September 30.



The law was created to protect residential customers of investor-owned utilities from having their electric or natural gas service disconnected due to non-payment when electricity or natural gas is used as the source of cooling or to operate the only cooling equipment at the residence.



A change to Missouri law enacted through Senate Bill 4, passed in 2025, expanded the forecast protection period under the Hot Weather Law from 24 hours to 72 hours.



Under the updated law, regulated utility companies are prohibited from disconnecting service if the National Weather Service local forecast between 6 a.m. and 9 p.m. predicts that within the following 72 hours the temperature will rise above 95 degrees Fahrenheit or the heat index will rise above 105 degrees Fahrenheit.



The law also prohibits disconnections on days when utility personnel are unavailable to reconnect service during immediately succeeding days and the forecast predicts temperatures above those thresholds during that period. Consumers are still responsible for paying their utility bills during these time periods.



For more information on the Hot Weather Law, consumers can visit the Missouri Public Service Commission’s website at For more information on the Hot Weather Law, consumers can visit the Missouri Public Service Commission’s website at www.psc.mo.gov or call the Commission’s Consumer Services hotline at 1-800-392-4211. Consumers may also receive Hot Weather Law information from their local electric or natural gas utility company or local community action agency. Additional assistance programs may also be available for consumers needing help paying utility bills.

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