PSC Sets Intervention Deadline for Missouri-American Water Company CCN Requests - pr-26-77

Press Release

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE -- June 2, 2026

Contact: Sarah Fontaine (573) 751-9300

PR-26-77

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo.--- The Missouri Public Service Commission (PSC) has set an intervention deadline of June 29, 2026, in an application from Missouri-American Water Company (Missouri-American) requesting Certificates of Convenience and Necessity (CCNs) to acquire, own, install, construct, operate, control, manage and maintain water and sewer systems in multiple Missouri counties.



According to the application, the requested CCNs would update and clarify Missouri-American’s existing water and sewer service areas pursuant to the Commission’s Report and Order in Case No. According to the application, the requested CCNs would update and clarify Missouri-American’s existing water and sewer service areas pursuant to the Commission’s Report and Order in Case No. WR-2024-0320 , which required Missouri-American to file updated tariff service area maps and legal descriptions where necessary.



Missouri-American also requests waivers of certain Commission rules related to advance notice and customer notification requirements. According to the application, Missouri-American is already providing service in the affected areas and asserts that no new customers will be acquired and no existing customers will lose service if the requested CCNs are granted.



Applications to intervene and participate in this case must be filed with the Secretary of the Missouri Public Service Commission, P.O. Box 360, Jefferson City, Mo. 65102-0360, or by using the Commission’s Electronic Filing and Information System (EFIS) at Applications to intervene and participate in this case must be filed with the Secretary of the Missouri Public Service Commission, P.O. Box 360, Jefferson City, Mo. 65102-0360, or by using the Commission’s Electronic Filing and Information System (EFIS) at psc.mo.gov



Individual citizens wishing to comment may click the link below, or contact either the Office of the Public Counsel (Governor Office Building, 200 Madison Street, Suite 650, P.O. Box 2230, Jefferson City, Mo. 65102-2230, telephone 866-922-2959, email Individual citizens wishing to comment may click the link below, or contact either the Office of the Public Counsel (Governor Office Building, 200 Madison Street, Suite 650, P.O. Box 2230, Jefferson City, Mo. 65102-2230, telephone 866-922-2959, email opcservice@opc.mo.gov ) or the Public Service Commission Staff (P.O. Box 360, Jefferson City, Mo. 65102, telephone 800-392-4211, email pscinfo@psc.mo.gov ). The Office of the Public Counsel is a separate state agency that represents the general public in matters before the Commission.

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