Vegadelight® Certified as the #1 Selling Vegan Vitamin D3 Ingredient in the USA

Setting a new industry benchmark, independent market data validates Vegadelight® as the commercial leader driving high-performance, plant-based formulations.

This validation proves that choosing Vegadelight® gives brands a distinct competitive advantage.” — Sanying Xu, President

IRVINE, CA, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nutraland USA, Inc., a pioneer of plant-based, science-backed dietary ingredients, is proud to announce that its flagship ingredient, Vegadelight®, has been certified by Euromonitor International as the #1 selling vegan Vitamin D3 ingredient in the United States for the 2025 calendar year[1].

This certification is the result of Euromonitor International’s comprehensive independent research and analysis of the U.S. consumer health landscape. As the world’s leading provider of strategic market intelligence, Euromonitor’s validation provides a transparent, data-driven benchmark that recognizes Vegadelight’s premier commercial position within the specialized vegan Vitamin D3 category.

"To be recognized by Euromonitor as the market leader is a monumental milestone for our team," said Sanying Xu, President of Nutraland USA. "This validation proves that choosing Vegadelight® gives brands a distinct competitive advantage. Because consumers actively seek out and trust finished products made with our premium, clean-label ingredient, our brand partners have experienced exceptional sales velocity. It is this strong consumer demand at the retail shelf that has driven our collective success and propelled Vegadelight® to the number one spot in the US B2B market."

Driving Innovation Through Quality and Transparency

Nutraland attributes this market leadership to its steadfast commitment to high-level certification and manufacturing transparency. As a strategic partner to leading U.S. brands, Nutraland has prioritized the rigorous documentation and safety standards that modern formulators require to ensure brand integrity and consumer trust. Vegadelight® has emerged as the preferred choice for top-tier formulations due to its:

• Third-Party Certified Authenticity: Non-GMO Project Verified and dual-vegan certified by Vegan Action and the American Vegetarian Association.

• Gold-Standard Safety & Sourcing: Extracted naturally from wild-crafted reindeer lichen at a BRCGS Grade-A+ certified, US-FDA inspected facility and backed by Self-Affirmed GRAS status.

• True Plant-Derived Authenticity: Naturally extracted directly from a recognized safe plant source rather than synthetically converted from plant sterols, ensuring a genuinely clean alternative to lanolin.

• Turnkey D3+K2 Formulations: Provides seamless portfolio compatibility with Nutraland’s premium K2Go® chickpea-derived MK-7—serving as the perfect plant-based complement to Vegadelight® for an efficient, single-source D3+K2 solution.

For more information on Vegadelight®, please visit www.vegadelight.com or contact our sales team directly via email at sales@nutralandusa.com.

Source: [1] Euromonitor International Limited; #1 in B2B manufacturer value sales of vegan vitamin D3 in 2025 based on custom research conducted March-May 2026.

About Nutraland USA

Nutraland USA is a leading supplier of premium, science-backed ingredients for the dietary supplement, functional food, and beverage industries. Committed to innovation, quality, and sustainability, Nutraland partners with brands to deliver cutting-edge nutritional solutions that support health and wellness worldwide.

About Euromonitor International

Euromonitor International leads the world in global market intelligence into industries, companies, economies and consumers. With over 50 years at the cutting edge of the industry, the company blends deep human expertise with AI technology and analytics, to deliver insights that drive confident, high-stakes decisions—at speed and scale. Euromonitor’s global network and proprietary data empower organizations to unlock growth opportunities and navigate change.

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