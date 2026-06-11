From Pins to Chutes: Go Bowling Named Official Bowling Partner of the New York Mavericks

New Multi-Faceted Partnership Brings Family-Friendly Entertainment, Fan Experiences and Community Engagement to the Mavericks’ 2026 Season

BELMONT PARK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 11, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The New York Mavericks are proud to announce Go Bowling as the team’s newest sponsor and Official Bowling Partner for the 2026 PBR Teams season, bringing together two high-energy sports and entertainment brands built on competition, community, and unforgettable fan experiences.

“We’re excited to welcome Go Bowling to the Mavericks family,” said Chris Pantani, General Manager of the New York Mavericks. “This partnership is about more than a sponsorship; it’s about creating opportunities for families, fans and communities to come together and make lasting memories. Bowling has long been one of America’s most beloved recreational activities, and Go Bowling’s commitment to fun, accessibility and community engagement aligns perfectly with our mission to deliver world-class entertainment both inside and outside the arena.”

As part of the partnership, Go Bowling will serve as the exclusive title sponsor of the team’s annual homestand event, now officially named Go Bowling Maverick Days, taking place October 16-18, 2026, at UBS Arena in Belmont Park, New York. The partnership will also make Go Bowling the exclusive sponsor of the New York Mavericks within the Bowling and Family Entertainment Center categories.

“Why go boring when you can Go Bowling?” is more than a tagline – it is the spirit of a partnership designed to turn an already electric Mavericks gameday into a full weekend of fun, family-friendly entertainment. From the dirt to the lanes, Go Bowling and the New York Mavericks will deliver new ways for fans to connect with the team, create lasting memories, and celebrate the excitement of both bull riding and bowling.

"Bowling has always been about bringing people together – families, friends, competitors, and fans of all ages,” said John G. Harbuck, President of Strike Ten Entertainment. “Partnering with the New York Mavericks creates an exciting opportunity for two passionate fan communities to come together and experience the energy of both sports in a new way. Whether it’s your first frame or your fiftieth, bowling delivers good times, big laughs, and memories that roll on – and we’re excited to bring that same spirit to Mavericks fans throughout the 2026 season.”

The partnership will be activated throughout the season and highlighted during Go Bowling Maverick Days. Fans can expect a robust lineup of on-site activations, including an indoor concourse experience, outdoor Fan Fest presence with appearances from Mavericks riders each day, coupon giveaways, sweepstakes opportunities, and more. Go Bowling will also receive prominent branding across Mavericks team uniforms, venue signage, digital boards, LED ribbon rotations, and team-controlled arena digital assets.

A centerpiece of the sponsorship will be a community bowling experience and meet-and-greet at a local BPAA center during the week of Go Bowling Maverick Days, featuring New York Mavericks athletes and giving fans a chance to connect with riders away from the arena.

In addition to in-arena and community activations, the Mavericks and Go Bowling will collaborate on digital storytelling throughout the season, including a recurring social video series titled “Bowling the Perfect Game,” which will follow the Concrete Cowboys as they attempt to bowl a perfect game at BPAA locations across the country throughout the PBR Teams season. The partnership will also include a season-long “Perfect Game” fan promotion, rewarding Mavericks supporters with special offers whenever all five athletes on the team successfully ride their bulls during a game.

Together, the New York Mavericks and Go Bowling will bring fans a new kind of gameday experience – one that combines the grit and adrenaline of professional bull riding with the fun, friendly, all-ages excitement of America’s favorite “let’s-go-have-fun” pastime.

Tickets for Go Bowling Maverick Days are on sale now and can be purchased online through Ticketmaster or NewYorkMavericks.com.

To learn more about the New York Mavericks, visit newyorkmavericks.com. To find a lane near you and learn more about Go Bowling, visit GoBowling.com.



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About the New York Mavericks

The New York Mavericks are a professional bull riding team competing in PBR Teams, owned by Avenue Sports Fund, which acquired sanctioning rights from PBR (Professional Bull Riders) in February 2024. Led by Marc Lasry, Avenue Sports Fund provides strategic capital solutions to established teams and leagues globally, while also investing in high-growth, emerging sports properties. The Mavericks joined the league as part of its expansion to 10 teams and compete in five-on-five bull riding events across a 12-event season. Their annual homestand, Go Bowling Maverick Days, will take place October 16–18, 2026, at UBS Arena in Belmont Park, NY. For more information, visit newyorkmavericks.com or follow the team on Facebook, Instagram (@NY_Mavericks), and X (@NY_Mavericks).

About Go Bowling

Go Bowling® is the consumer-facing brand of Strike Ten Entertainment and the International Bowling Campus (IBC), home to the United States Bowling Congress (USBC) and Bowling Proprietors’ Association of America (BPAA). GoBowling.com is the go-to destination for America’s 67 million bowlers, delivering news, tips, center locators, and deals at more than 1,700 family-friendly bowling centers nationwide. Follow us on social: Facebook (@GoBowlingdotcom) • Instagram (@gobowlingdotcom) • X (@GoBowlingdotcom) • TikTok (@gobowling.com). Visit GoBowling.com.

About PBR Teams

PBR Teams is an elite league where the world’s top bull riders compete in five-on-five team matchups, culminating in the Team Championship at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The 10 teams are the Arizona Ridge Riders, Austin Gamblers, Carolina Cowboys, Florida Freedom, Kansas City Outlaws, Nashville Stampede, New York Mavericks, Oklahoma Wildcatters, Missouri Thunder, and Texas Rattlers. Each team hosts a homestand during the 2026 season, with additional neutral-site events in Anaheim, CA and Fort Collins, CO. Launched in 2022, PBR Teams features head-to-head games in a tournament-style format. Each matchup includes five riders per team, with the winner determined by the highest aggregate score from qualified 8-second rides. For more information, visit PBR.com, or follow on Facebook at Facebook.com/PBR, Twitter at Twitter.com/PBR, and YouTube at YouTube.com/PBR.

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