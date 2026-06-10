Governor Marks Homeownership Month by Celebrating Nearly 1,000 New Homeowners

Salem, OR – As Oregon recognizes Homeownership Month this June, Governor Tina Kotek is highlighting progress in expanding pathways to homeownership, with state-supported programs helping nearly 1,000 Oregonians purchase homes last year.

“Homeownership helps people establish long-term security, build future wealth, and strengthen community,” Governor Kotek said. “We’ve made progress expanding homeownership for more Oregonians, and I will keep pushing until every Oregonian has a safe place to call home.”

In 2025, Oregon Housing and Community Services’ (OHCS) Flex Lending program helped nearly 1,000 households purchase a home. Among those households, 98 percent were first-time homebuyers and 43 percent purchased homes in rural communities. The program helped 32 veteran families achieve homeownership. More than half of participating homebuyers paired their mortgage with down payment assistance, helping make homeownership more affordable.

The state is also investing in the future supply of affordable homes. In 2025, OHCS funded the development of 239 permanently affordable homeownership units that are expected to be completed by 2028. The agency is on track to support approximately 500 additional affordable homeownership opportunities during the current biennium.

“Homeownership is more than financial stability. It creates a sense of security and opportunity for generations to come,” said Kellie Battaglia, executive director of ACCESS in Medford. “At ACCESS's HUD-certified homeownership center, we are honored to support individuals and families on the path to owning their first home by providing education, counseling, and resources that help make that goal possible.”

OHCS partners with local organizations, lenders, and housing providers across Oregon to deliver homebuyer assistance, housing counseling, down payment assistance, and affordable homeownership development programs.

“When we help an aspiring first-generation homeowner access down payment assistance, we see firsthand the impact homeownership can have on a person's life,” said Jessica Vitturi, Homeownership Program Manager at Bienestar. “These programs help create stronger families, stronger neighborhoods, and stronger communities throughout Oregon.”

Since the start of Governor Kotek’s time in office, Oregon added more than 50,000 future housing units to the production pipeline – making up the deficit of three previous years of underproduction. In 2025, year-over-year production of new permitted housing units in Oregon was up 5%, while the United States was down 3%.

This year, Governor Kotek declared June as Homeownership Month.