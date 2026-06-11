Families of Children and Adults with Disabilities Invited to Recharge During First Disability Parenting at Sea Cruise

Disability Parenting at Sea Conference and Cruise is created for caregivers of children and adults with disabilities. DPAS Logo Disability advocate, mother and caregiver of an adult daughter with disabilities, is creator and co-host of Disability Parenting at Sea Conference and Cruise.

The Experience Combines Rest, Empowerment, Education and Community for Caregivers Navigating the Disability Journey

There are approximately 63 million family caregivers in the U.S and the DPAS conference and cruise was created to provide families an opportunity to relax, release and relate!” — Norma Stanley

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, June 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Parents and caregivers of children and adults with disabilities are invited to set sail toward hope, healing, empowerment and connection during the inaugural Disability Parenting at Sea (DPAS) Conference and Cruise , taking place May 2–9, 2027 aboard the Carnival Venezia traveling to Puerto Rico, St. Thomas and Grand Bahamas.Created and co-hosted by disability advocate and award-winning marketing communications and accessibility and inclusion consultant, Norma Stanley, founder of E.E.E. Marketing Group and board chair of the SHOWAbility nonprofit, and Dr. Dawn Anderson, founder of One Neo Geo and Celebrity Boss Cruise Experiences. This first-of-its-kind experience is specially curated for parents, caregivers, advocates and resource providers connected to the disability community.“There are approximately 63 million family caregivers in the U.S and the DPAS conference and cruise was created to provide families with something many caregivers rarely experience: an opportunity to relax, release and relate with others who understand and are tackling the realities, rewards and challenges of caring for loved ones with disabilities,” says Stanley who has spent nearly 40 years serving the disability community while raising her adult daughter born with intellectual and physical disabilities. “Parents and caregivers in the disability community spend so much of their lives advocating, caregiving, coordinating services and preparing for the future of their loved ones that they often neglect their own wellness and restoration,” she continued. “This experience was intentionally designed to pour back into the people who spend their lives pouring into others.”The DPAS Conference activities will take place on the days the ship doesn’t stop at one of its three ports and will feature speakers, experts and resources focused on topics pertinent to parenting and caregiving children and adults with disabilities, including:• Health and wellness• Caregiver self-care and mental wellness• Accessibility and advocacy• Financial and future care planning• Guardianship and estate preparation• Community resources and support systems• Long-term caregiving strategies• Empowerment and quality of life enhancementUnlike traditional conferences, the Disability Parenting at Sea Conference and Cruise combines practical information and life-enhancing resources with an uplifting vacation atmosphere designed to foster joy, healing, networking and meaningful relationships among attendees.“We wanted to create an experience where families feel seen, valued, supported and celebrated,” said Anderson. “This is about education, but it’s also about restoration, community and reminding caregivers that their lives, wellness and dreams matter, too.”The event is also seeking speakers, corporate and community sponsors, organizations and resource providers that support and are sensitive to the community. The cost to register for the conference is only $397 and the cost of cabins, now available for booking, start at $1500 for two people. For more information, sponsorship opportunities, speaker inquiries or reservations, visit: disabilityparentingatsea.com.About DPAS:The Disability Parenting at Sea Conference and Cruise is a transformational conference experience created specifically for parents, caregivers and families of children and adults with disabilities. The initiative combines education, advocacy, wellness, empowerment and community-building with relaxation and travel to help families strengthen their quality of life while preparing for the future with greater confidence and support.###

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