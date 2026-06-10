Briel Rounds out Second Year Sending Series of Bills to Governor Pritzker

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – Wrapping up her second spring legislative session, state Rep. Amy “Murri” Briel, D-Ottawa, is highlighting a slew of bills championed through House and Senate chambers that now await governor consideration before being signed into law.

“This year was one focused on ensuring our community members have the support they need to live safely and happily without the constant stress of bills and strapped budgets. I was proud to support a series of cost-cutting focused measures this year, while targeting our most vulnerable communities, especially our disability community, to build up robust inclusiveness and accessibility,” said Briel. “The work done this year is owed to the amazing community I represent—things I hear when I’m knocking doors, when I’m engaging with advocates and, ultimately, tangible ideas that will now bring positive change or direct relief to Illinois families in our neighborhoods.”

Briel wrapped up the 2026 spring legislative session by leading the following measures now on the governor’s desk for approval:

House Bill 4379 enhances Sami’s Law to expand restroom accommodations in ADA-compliant stalls for Illinois children and adults with severe mobility obstacles or other disabilities. House Bill 4461 protects Illinois homeowners and landowners from medical debt by barring hospital networks from taking aggressive collection actions on primary residences.



Senate Bill 1327 strengthens long-term disability insurance transparency on coverage limits regarding mental healthcare and substance use treatment.



Senate Bill 2761 improves safety and support for young students with service animals by requiring teachers and school faculty receive instruction on service animals during annual training.



Additionally, Briel concluded the spring’s legislative session by supporting a handful of affordability-focused measures that strengthen consumer protection, support senior savings programs, and hold big businesses accountable for hidden schemes and junk fees that raise prices on everyday goods from groceries to delivery services.

For more information, please email contact@staterepbriel.com.