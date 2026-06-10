Rep. Rashid Secures $1 Million to Replace Lead Water Pipes in 21st District

BERWYN, Ill. — Today, Rep. Abdelnasser Rashid (D-Bridgeview) announced that he secured more than $1 million in capital funding for the replacement of lead water lines in his district. The funding will go to the city of Berwyn and the villages of Riverside, La Grange Park, Brookfield, and Summit.

“Access to clean drinking water should not be determined by your zip code,” said Rep. Abdelnasser Rashid. ”Too many of our residents, especially our children, are still getting exposed to lead from their home’s taps. It shouldn’t be left to residents and towns to shoulder the enormous financial burden of replacing decades of lead water pipes. That’s why I’ll continue to fight for critical state and federal funding to upgrade our infrastructure and keep our communities safe.”

Lead exposure poses serious health risks even at low levels, and no amount of lead in drinking water is considered safe. Children are especially vulnerable: exposure can cause irreversible harm to brain development, leading to learning disabilities and behavioral problems. In adults, lead exposure is linked to high blood pressure, kidney damage, and reproductive health issues. Because lead from aging service lines can leach into tap water invisibly, with no taste, smell, or color, many families have no way of knowing they’re being exposed. Replacing these lines is the only permanent solution to eliminating this hazard at its source.

The Chicagoland area has the highest concentration of lead water service lines in the country, making removal of them a top concern to residents.

“Protecting the air we breathe, the water we drink, and the land our children play on is one of my top priorities,” added Rep. Rashid. “Every family in every community deserves a safe and healthy environment, and I’ll keep fighting to make that a reality.”

This investment builds on the more than $3 million in state funds secured by Rep. Rashid in recent years for villages, schools, parks, and social service providers in the district. Additionally, Rep. Rashid successfully advocated for $43 million in federal funding for the 65th & Harlem Avenue rail project that will create an overpass, reducing traffic and improving public safety.