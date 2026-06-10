From Cannes to London Glory: KHOONTA Wins Best Foreign Feature Film Award, Taking Its Environmental Message to the World

Following Its Market Premiere Screening at Cannes, the Himalayan Drama Earns Prestigious International Recognition at the London Independent Film Awards 2026

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Following its successful Market Premiere Screening at Cannes, KHOONTA has continued its remarkable international journey by winning the Best Foreign Feature Film Award at the London Independent Film Awards 2026.Produced by internationally acclaimed filmmaker Mukesh Modi under the banners of Indie Films Inc and D Star Entertainment, and written and directed by Anushi Sharma, KHOONTA is rapidly gaining worldwide recognition for its powerful storytelling, cultural authenticity, and urgent environmental message.The prestigious award marks another significant milestone for the film, which has captivated audiences with its portrayal of life, faith, and tradition in the Himalayan region while addressing one of the most critical issues facing the mountains today.From the Himalayas to the Global StageSet against the breathtaking backdrop of the Himalayas and inspired by the spiritual traditions associated with Mahasu Maharaj, KHOONTA tells a compelling story deeply rooted in the culture, beliefs, and heritage of the mountain communities.After making a strong impression during its Market Premiere Screening at Cannes, the film has continued to resonate with international audiences and industry professionals alike, culminating in this major victory in London.The award further establishes KHOONTA as a significant voice in contemporary independent cinema and highlights the growing global appreciation for stories emerging from the Himalayan region.A Film with a Powerful Environmental MessageBeyond its cinematic achievements, KHOONTA carries a profound social message about the fragile relationship between humanity and nature.The film draws attention to the environmental challenges that affect Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand year after year, including devastating floods, landslides, ecological imbalance, and the consequences of unchecked human intervention in nature.Through its emotionally powerful narrative, KHOONTA reminds audiences that nature must be respected, protected, and preserved."Don't Play with Nature."This simple yet powerful message lies at the heart of the film. As climate-related disasters continue to impact mountain communities, KHOONTA serves as both a cinematic experience and a wake-up call, urging greater environmental responsibility and awareness.A Proud Achievement for Independent CinemaThe international success of KHOONTA demonstrates how stories rooted in local culture can transcend borders and connect with audiences around the world.The Best Foreign Feature Film Award at the London Independent Film Awards recognizes not only the artistic excellence of the film but also the dedication, passion, and vision of its creative team.As KHOONTA continues its international journey, its message remains more relevant than ever: respect nature before it is too late.This prestigious award celebrates the vision and dedication of producer Mukesh Modi, writer-director Anushi Sharma, and the entire cast and crew whose collective efforts brought this important story to life.Official CreditsKHOONTA🏆 Winner – Best Foreign Feature Film🏆 London Independent Film Awards 2026TaglineFrom the sacred mountains of the Himalayas to the global stage, KHOONTA is more than an award-winning film—it is a powerful reminder that when humanity challenges nature, nature always has the final word."Nature sustains us. Respect it, protect it, and never play with it."The mountains are speaking. Through KHOONTA, the world is listening.

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