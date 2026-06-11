Naqi Logix Showcases the Future of AI-Neurotechnology at Europe’s VivaTech 2026

Naqi Logix Neural Earbuds

Naqi's non-invasive AI neural earbuds transform biosignals into seamless hands-free, voice-free, screen-free control of computers, robotics, & connected devices

VivaTech brings together some of the world's most innovative companies, startups, investors, and technology leaders, that showcase the future of human-machine interaction” — Mark Godsy, CEO of Naqi Logix

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, June 11, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Naqi Logix Inc. ("Naqi" or the "Company"), an AI-Neurotechnology Company that is the silent, invisible interface between humans and technology, today announced that it will exhibit at VivaTech 2026, Europe's largest technology and startup event, taking place June 17-20, 2026, in Paris, France.

At Booth #3B39-001, Naqi Logix will demonstrate its award-winning Naqi Neural Earbuds, a breakthrough in non-invasive neural interface that enables users to control computers and connected technologies using subtle facial micro-gestures and head movements—without cameras, without voice commands, without handheld controllers, or implants.

Naqi Logix Exhibition Details

Event: Viva Technology (VivaTech) 2026

Dates: June 17-20, 2026

Location: Paris Expo Porte de Versailles, Paris, France

Booth: 3B39-001 (Hall 7)

Website: https://vivatechnology.com

"VivaTech brings together some of the world's most innovative companies, startups, investors, and technology leaders, that showcase the future of human-machine interaction," said Mark Godsy, CEO of Naqi Logix. "We're excited to demonstrate how our neural earbuds and AI platform create a more natural, private, and intuitive way for people to interact with technology through hands-free, voice-free, and screen-free control."

Naqi's proprietary AI platform interprets biosignals, transforming intentional micro-movements into real-time digital commands. The technology provides a safe, private, and camera-free alternative for controlling laptops, robotics, mobile devices, smart environments, and future AI-powered applications.

Visitors to the Naqi booth will experience live demonstrations showcasing how users can navigate and control digital interfaces without touching a keyboard, mouse, touchscreen, or speaking commands.

As global interest in AI, robotics, accessibility, and next-generation interfaces accelerates, Naqi continues to position itself at the forefront of the emerging neurotechnology market. Backed by a portfolio of 30+ issued patents, the Company is advancing a scalable neural interface platform designed to transform how humans interact with technology.

Expanding the Future of Human-Technology Interaction

The Company continues to engage with strategic partners, technology leaders, OEMs, robotics companies, accessibility organizations, and AI innovators worldwide as it advances commercial applications for its neural interface platform.

"Our vision is to make technology barriers disappear," added Godsy. When interaction becomes effortless, intuitive, and accessible, technology can better serve people in every aspect of work and life. VivaTech provides an incredible opportunity to share that vision with a global audience.

About Naqi Logix

Naqi Logix Inc. is an AI-Neurotechnology Company that is the silent, invisible interface between humans and technology. Naqi's non-invasive, earbud-based neural interface platform captures biosignals and uses proprietary AI to interpret intent, turning subtle facial micro-gestures and head movements into real-time digital commands. Safe, private, and camera-free, Naqi enables hands-free, voice-free, screen-free, implant-free control across computers, mobile devices, robotics, and connected environments.

Learn more at www.naqilogix.com

Media Contact

Jami Lah

Naqi Logix Inc.

Marketing Director

outreach@naqilogix.com

1-888-627-4564

Corporate Address

Naqi Logix Inc.

100 Park Royal South, Suite 200

West Vancouver, BC V7T 1A2

Canada

This press release, including any materials referenced herein, may contain forward-looking information or statements under applicable Canadian and U.S. securities laws (collectively, “forward-looking statements”), including, without limitation, statements regarding the future plans, objectives and goals of Naqi Logix Inc. (the “Company”) and the Company’s attendance at and participation in Viva Tech Expo 2026. Forward-looking statements may be identified by terminology such as “believes,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “estimates,” “intends,” “plans,” “projects,” “potential,” “may,” “might,” “will,” “could,” “should,” or “would,” or negative versions thereof or similar expressions.

Forward-looking statements reflect current beliefs of management of the Company and are based on certain factors and assumptions, which by their nature are subject to inherent risks, uncertainties and assumptions about the Company, including, among others, related to the Company’s business developments and growth strategy; the Company’s future performance, business prospects and opportunities; the Company’s history of losses; the availability of adequate financing on favorable terms; the protection of the Company’s intellectual property and user data; legal, tax and regulatory complexity and uncertainty; supply chain challenges and other risks discussed in the Company’s periodic and current reports and offering statements filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available for review at www.sec.gov. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, and actual events and results could differ materially from those expressed or implied by forward-looking statements.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of the press release or as of the date otherwise specifically indicated herein. Other than as specifically required by applicable law, the Company does not intend to update any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

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