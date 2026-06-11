Lider Electric to Showcase Design-Forward Wiring Solutions at Expo Nacional Ferretera 2026

Lider Electric Stand 1923 at Expo Nacional Ferretera 2026

At Stand 1923, Lider Electric will highlight premium wiring devices and power solutions for residential, commercial, and project-based applications.

NEWPORT BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, June 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lider Electric, a U.S.-based brand specializing in design-forward wiring devices and lighting controls, will exhibit at Expo Nacional Ferretera 2026 as part of its continued commitment to serving electrical, construction, and design professionals across Mexico and the broader Latin American region. The exhibition will take place September 3–5, 2026, at Expo Guadalajara in Guadalajara, Jalisco, Mexico. Visitors are invited to meet the Lider Electric team at Stand 1923.The 2026 showcase will feature a focused selection of premium wiring devices, guide light solutions, floor boxes, and power access products developed for modern residential, commercial, hospitality, and project-based applications. Lider Electric will also present U.S.-style wiring device configurations and product solutions developed with the needs of Mexico and broader Latin American markets in mind.Market FocusAcross residential, hospitality, mixed-use, and commercial developments, electrical devices are increasingly expected to complement modern interior design while supporting practical installation needs and dependable everyday performance. Lider Electric’s exhibit will focus on solutions for spaces where wiring devices, lighting controls, and power access products are expected to serve both functional and design purposes.Product HighlightsA key highlight of the showcase will be Lider Electric’s Latin America Premium Wiring Device Series. As one of the company’s premium design-focused product lines, the series features a frameless, screwless-look style and a clean visual profile, offering a modern alternative to traditional switches and receptacles for high-end residential developments, commercial interiors, hospitality projects, and other design-focused applications.Additional featured product categories will include:- Guide Light Series with PIR motion sensor and sensor combination designs- Premium floor box solutions- GFCI receptacles- Surge protection products- Power track solutionsThe Guide Light Series is designed to support nighttime visibility, added convenience, and more energy-conscious lighting use in everyday environments such as hallways, stairways, bedrooms, and bathrooms.Lider Electric will also feature premium floor box solutions for upscale residential and commercial interiors, providing convenient access to power while supporting a clean, finished appearance in open-plan environments such as luxury homes, offices, conference rooms, retail spaces, and hospitality settings.“Modern projects increasingly require products that support both design goals and practical installation needs,” the company said. “Expo Nacional Ferretera gives us an opportunity to meet directly with the professionals specifying, distributing, and installing these solutions across Mexico and the broader Latin American region.”Visit Lider ElectricVisitors are encouraged to visit Lider Electric at Stand 1923 to view featured product lines and discuss distribution, wholesale, and project-based opportunities with the Lider Electric team. Additional product information and regional product browsing will be available through the Lider Electric Mexico catalog website . Visitors may also review the downloadable Mexico product catalog for a closer look at selected product categories and specifications.For wholesale, distribution, or project-based inquiries, visitors may contact quotes@lider-electric.com. Visitors may also view Lider Electric’s online trade show profile for exhibitor details, booth information, and event-related updates.Expo Nacional Ferretera serves as a regional meeting point for the hardware, electrical, construction, lighting, and industrial sectors, supporting product discovery, supplier relationships, and business development across the region.Event Information- Event: Expo Nacional Ferretera 2026- Location: Expo Guadalajara, Guadalajara, Jalisco, Mexico- Date: September 3–5, 2026- Lider Electric Stand: 1923About Lider Electric Inc.At Lider Electric, we transform wiring devices and lighting controls into functional, safe, and design-forward solutions for modern spaces. Our company’s mission is to bring style, versatility, and practical performance to electrical product development. From clean aesthetics to durable engineering, Lider Electric products are built to support residential, commercial, and project-based applications.

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