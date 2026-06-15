Be Afraid Media Acquires CREEPY, Genre's Premier Creepypasta Podcast, and Names Jon Grilz Head of Its Podcast Network

CREEPY, the premier creepypasta podcast created and hosted by Jon Grilz, acquired by Be Afraid Media and now anchoring the Be Afraid Podcast Network. Be Afraid Media, the fan-owned horror media company and parent of Dread Central and the Be Afraid Podcast Network, reaching more than 30 million horror fans. Dread Central, the most-read horror news outlet and a Be Afraid Media property, celebrating its 20th anniversary in 2026.

As creepypasta mints box office hits, Be Afraid Media takes full ownership of the format's defining podcast, anchor of the largest fan-owned horror network.

The whole industry is suddenly paying attention to stories that started online, and CREEPY has been the home of that kind of storytelling for years.” — Brad Miska

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, June 15, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Be Afraid Media has acquired CREEPY, the chart-topping creepypasta podcast created and hosted by Jon Grilz, taking full ownership of one of the most-listened-to horror shows on the internet.

As part of the deal, Grilz will lead the Be Afraid Podcast Network as Head of Podcasts, overseeing its direction and growth, while continuing as CREEPY’s host and showrunner.

The timing is no accident. Horror born on the internet, the urban legends, short stories, and shared online lore known as creepypasta, has moved from the fringes of message boards to the center of the genre, with record-breaking films adapted from online horror communities reshaping what the business considers commercial. CREEPY has run that exact model in audio for nearly a decade: sourcing original stories from the writers and readers of the creepypasta community on Reddit and beyond, producing them with sound design and a full team of narrators, while paying and crediting the creators behind every episode.

The acquisition is the latest in a string of moves by parent company Be Afraid Media, the fan-owned horror company, since its January launch and its takeover of Dread Central, the genre's most-read news outlet, which is currently celebrating its 20th anniversary.

CREEPY pulls in more than 10 million downloads a year and has built a catalog of more than 1,200 episodes, almost all of them sourced from and shaped by its community of fan writers. It carries a 4.5-star rating across more than 6,000 listener reviews, routinely charts among the top horror podcasts in the U.S., and now anchors the network formerly known as the Dread Podcast Network. Under Grilz's leadership it joins a roster of more than a dozen podcasts spanning creepypasta, scripted horror, watch-along comedy, true crime, and the paranormal, making the Be Afraid Podcast Network the largest fan-owned podcast network in the genre.

CREEPY anchors its calendar with two tentpole events: Creepaway Camp, its halfway-to-Halloween summer camp-style celebration each spring, and 31 Days of Horror, a new episode every single day of October. This October's 31 Days of Horror will be the tenth annual edition and the first under Be Afraid ownership.

"When we launched in January, we said building a real horror audio network was job one," said Brad Miska, Partner at Be Afraid Media. "CREEPY is how we make good on that, and putting Jon at the helm is how we make sure it keeps growing. The whole industry is suddenly paying attention to stories that started online, and CREEPY has been the home of that kind of storytelling for years. He's one of the best in the genre, and now he's building the network, not just a show."

"I've spent the last decade working on horror podcasts, and I'm really looking forward to the chance to take what I've learned to help build the Be Afraid Podcast Network to make sure that creators still have a voice while more and more celebrities step into the space, drawing attention from the independent podcasters," said Grilz, creator of CREEPY and new Head of Podcasts for Be Afraid. "I truly believe we are in the golden age of horror and couldn't be more grateful to be a part of this community."

"It’s thrilling to welcome Creepy to the Be Afraid Podcast Network, and Jon Grilz to a leadership role on our team. Be Afraid connects studios and advertisers with vital audiences in horror and entertainment,” said Heather Luttrell, CEO of Be Afraid Media. “Our rapid growth from 16 million fans at launch to more than 30 million today is getting a lot of attention from our film studio clients, who are hungry for more access to these important audiences.”

The Be Afraid Podcast Network roster includes:

Creepypasta and Internet Horror: Creepy (Jon Grilz).

True Crime and Paranormal: Hometown Ghost Stories (Rob Coakley, Dave Wilkins, and Jesse Wilkins) and ScaredyCast (Tony Gautier and Kelsey Dickerson).

Horror Discussion: Slasher Radio (Mikey Bonez, Rob Humphrey, and Cass Lovecraft).

Comedy and Watch-Along: Kim and Ket Stay Alive... Maybe (Kim Burns and Ketryn Porter) and Girl, That's Scary (Jazzmin Crawley and Kathleen (Kat) White).

Industry and Filmmaker Conversations: Post Mortem with Mick Garris and Development Hell (Josh Korngut).

Scripted Audio Horror: Dark Sanctum (Mark Ramsey).

Horror Lifestyle and Culture: The Every Day is Halloween Podcast (Keenan McClelland) and Cult Following (Elias Alexandro).

Be Afraid plans to further integrate its podcast portfolio with Dread Central and Be Afraid TV through premium memberships, exclusive content, and cross-platform initiatives across audio, editorial, and streaming.

About Be Afraid Media

Be Afraid Media, Inc. is a fan-owned horror media company uniting premium genre content, original merchandise, community engagement, and live events under one banner, reaching an audience of more than 30 million horror fans. Founded by Bloody Disgusting founder and "Terrifier 3" and "V/H/S" producer Brad Miska, Be Afraid Media is the parent company of Dread Central and the Be Afraid Podcast Network. Be Afraid's first feature is "The Heretiks," a Halloween-set witch horror from "Dance of the Dead" director Gregg Bishop, produced by Be Afraid partner Brad Miska with Chris White, executive producer of "Backrooms," A24's record-breaking creepypasta hit. Learn more at www.BeAfraidMedia.com.

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