Debut Indie Country Artist Hits Top 5 on iTunes Charts with July 4th Anthem, 'America, Happy Birthday!'

America, Happy Birthday! as performed by Lindsay Selbach

As Americans Prepare to Celebrate Independence Day, Lindsay Selbach's Patriotic Anthem Has Climbed to Top 5 on the iTunes Holiday Chart

FL, UNITED STATES, June 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- DM Records is proud to announce that “America, Happy Birthday!”, the new patriotic single performed by Lindsay Selbach, has reached Top 5 on the iTunes Holiday Singles Chart.Positioned as a fresh July 4th anthem, “America, Happy Birthday!” celebrates America’s birthday, the Fourth of July season, and the pride, gratitude, and unity that come with honoring the nation. The song introduces Lindsay Selbach, a South Florida singer with a heartfelt voice and a natural ability to connect with listeners.Lindsay was discovered by independent label DM Records while singing in a local church praise band. Her sincerity, vocal strength, and authentic performance style immediately stood out to the label, leading to the release of “America, Happy Birthday!” this week.The single’s early success began with a grassroots effort. Lindsay encouraged her local friends and family to share the song across their social media accounts. That support quickly spread, helping the single gain momentum and climb onto the iTunes Holiday Singles Chart, where it reached Top 5.“This is exactly the kind of story independent music is built on,” said David Watson, co-founder of DM Records. “A talented young singer, a patriotic song with heart, and a community of people willing to support and share it. We are thrilled to see Lindsay’s debut connect so quickly with listeners” states Mark Watson, co-founder of DM Records.“America, Happy Birthday!” is available now on iTunes, Apple Music , Spotify, and other major digital platforms.About Lindsay SelbachBorn and raised in Lighthouse Point, Florida, Lindsay Selbach is a 24-year-old country artist whose love of music began at an early age. Inspired by her father, she has been singing for as long as she can remember. A competitive swimmer and swim coach, Lindsay graduated from Florida Atlantic University (FAU) with a degree in Health Sciences and plans to attend nursing school. She enjoys spending time outdoors, creating art, baking, and being with family and friends.About DM RecordsFounded in 1992, DM Records is an award-winning South Florida independent label and publisher with Platinum/Gold RIAA awards, Grammy recognition, Billboard chart success, and major licensing deals with the NBA, Google, Disney, Coke, Hersey's and hundreds more.Media Contact:DM Records, Inc.805 SE 8th StreetDeerfield Beach, FL 33441Email: mark@dmrecords.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.