Utility Global Named to TIME’s World’s Top GreenTech Companies for Second Consecutive Year

Recognition Highlights Continued Leadership in Industrial Decarbonization and Economic Clean Hydrogen Innovation

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, June 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Utility Global (“Utility”), a global economic industrial decarbonization company enabling practical solutions for hard-to-abate sectors, today announced it has been named to TIME’s World’s Top GreenTech Companies 2026 list, marking the second consecutive year the company has received the prestigious recognition.The annual ranking, developed by TIME in partnership with Statista, recognizes the world’s most impactful and innovative companies advancing technologies that reduce environmental impact and accelerate the transition to a more sustainable global economy. Companies are evaluated based on environmental impact, financial strength, and innovation.Utility’s inclusion on the 2026 list reflects growing global recognition of the company’s breakthrough approach to industrial decarbonization through its proprietary H2Gen® technology system . H2Gen is unique as it produces clean hydrogen without electricity by using the residual energy contained in industrial off-gases. This enables a practical and economic pathway for hard-to-abate industries such as steel, refining, chemicals and other industrial sectors to reach decarbonization goals while preserving cost competitiveness of existing infrastructure.“Being recognized by TIME as one of the world’s leading GreenTech companies for the second consecutive year is a powerful validation of our mission and the growing market demand for pragmatic, cost-effective decarbonization solutions,” said Parker Meeks, chief executive officer of Utility. “Heavy industry faces increasing pressure to reduce emissions while maintaining economic competitiveness. Utility was built to solve that challenge. This recognition reflects the dedication of our team, the confidence of our customers and partners, and the real-world impact our technology is delivering across some of the world’s most carbon-intensive industries.”The recognition follows a period of significant momentum for the company, including continued commercial deployment activity, strategic partnerships, and expanding global interest in Utility’s ability to unlock economically viable pathways to decarbonization.“Industrial decarbonization represents one of the most important opportunities in the global energy transition,” added Meeks. “We believe the future will belong to technologies that can deliver both environmental and economic value. Utility is proud to be helping define that future.”The complete TIME World’s Top GreenTech Companies 2026 ranking can be found on TIME’s website at https://time.com/article/2026/06/09/world-top-greentech-companies-2026/ Utility Global is a portfolio company of Ara Partners, a global private equity and infrastructure firm decarbonizing the industrial economy. For more information on Utility Global solutions and service details, visit www.utilityglobal.com ###About Utility GlobalUtility delivers practical solutions that enable economic industrial decarbonization across hard-to-abate sectors including steel, mobility, refining, chemicals, and upstream oil & gas. The company’s breakthrough H2Gentechnology harnesses energy from industrial off-gases and biogases to produce application-specific, high-purity hydrogen with low-to-negative carbon intensity on-site from water, without electricity, using a proprietary electrochemical process.H2Genalso produces a high-concentration carbon dioxide stream, significantly reducing the cost and complexity of carbon capture. Modular, scalable, and operationally flexible, H2Gensystems integrate seamlessly into existing industrial assets with a record-small footprint, enabling practical and economical decarbonization.Utility is a portfolio company of Ara Partners, a global private equity and infrastructure firm that is decarbonizing the industrial economy.For more information on Utility’s solutions and services, visit www.utilityglobal.com About Ara PartnersFounded in 2017, Ara Partners is a global private markets firm focused on decarbonizing the industrial economy. The firm invests in the middle market across three strategies: Private Equity, Infrastructure, and Energy. The firm scales commercially demonstrated decarbonization solutions, supports the businesses and infrastructure that enable their adoption, and reduces emissions at the source across the conventional energy value chain. Ara's model combines investing, market and policy expertise, project execution and operational optimization, and rigorous carbon accounting to reduce emissions economically and unlock growth at an industrial scale. The firm operates from Houston, Boston, Dublin and Washington D.C., and, as of March 31, 2026, had approximately $8.2 billion in assets under management.For more information about Ara Partners, please visit www.arapartners.com

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