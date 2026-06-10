McConnell's Explosive Ordnance Disposal team delivers aid in Enid

MCCONNELL AIR FORCE BASE, Kan. — As mother nature makes her rounds, the community of Enid, Oklahoma will continue to stand strong with the help of McConnell’s Explosive Ordnance Disposal team. On April 23 an EF-4 tornado made its way through the town of Enid leaving damage and debris throughout the area, which prompted McConnell’s EOD team to volunteer to assist with cleanup on May 2 and May 9.

“You could tell it was pretty disastrous out there,” said Tech Sgt. Jared Basham, 22nd Civil Engineer Squadron, section chief trainer. “For more than 50 home and land owners there was estimated more than three million dollars in work completed and approximately 4,000 tons of debris removed.”

McConnell’s EOD team volunteered to assist with Enid’s emergency response team and 40 other organizations to aid with the cleanup of all visibly damaged areas from the tornado. Together, they supported in cleaning over 1,000 acres of land and returning 900 acres of farmland to safe condition for cattle and crops.

“I was really impressed by the organization and the professionalism of the ERT,” said Basham. “The response was incredibly well organized and they specifically had safety on mind. I'm glad to know that we have capabilities of organizations like that nearby that I can help out.”

McConnell’s EOD team serves Vance Air Force Base and the surrounding region as part of their area of responsibility. The ERT coordinated with the EOD team and over 40 different organizations, which combined for over 10,000 hours.

“We volunteer for this job to be in the business of helping people,” said Basham. “It’s a bit of a divergence from typical EOD work, but it’s a community that needs help. It’s our community. We support Vance.”

As communities will always face their share of hardships, citizens surrounding Vance will always have shoulder to lean on and a team they can count on at McConnell.