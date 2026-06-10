NAVELSG Senior Leaders Visit Units of Action in Guam, Singapore and Hawaii

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. - Navy Expeditionary Logistics Support Group’s (NAVELSG) deputy commander and command master chiefcompleted their first visit to NAVELSG units of action in Guam, Singapore and Hawaii, engaging directly with Sailors, mission partners and regional stakeholders across key logistics nodes in the Indo-Pacific.

Capt. Andrew Duessel, NAVELSG Deputy Commander, and NAVELSG Command Master Chief Anton Fitz visited forward-positioned Sailors and expeditionary logistics teams to assess current operations, address fielded questions and concerns, and reinforce the command’s mission, vision and guiding principles.

The visit marked the first opportunity for Duessel and Fitz, in their new leadership roles, to meet with Sailors serving across the area of responsibility and gain firsthand perspective on the challenges, requirements and opportunities shaping expeditionary logistics support in the region.

Throughout the visit, Fitz met with Sailors during all-hands engagements and small-group discussions, emphasizing the importance of listening to the force, removing barriers and ensuring Sailors have the support they need to accomplish the mission.

“Our Sailors are the center of everything we do,” said Fitz. “This visit was about listening to them, understanding what they need and making sure their concerns are heard at the right levels. When our people are trained, equipped, supported and connected to the mission, they can meet any challenge placed in front of them.”

Duessel met with unit leadership and mission partners to discuss current capabilities, future requirements and opportunities to strengthen NAVELSG’s regional posture. The discussions focused on best practices, facility requirements, long-term planning and potential expansion of the command’s footprint to support future operational demands.

“The demand for expeditionary logistics will only continue to grow as the Navy operates in more distributed and contested environments,” said Duessel. “These visits help us better understand what our units need today while planning for the facilities, partnerships and capabilities required for tomorrow. Our focus is ensuring NAVELSG remains ready to support the fleet anytime, anywhere.”

During the trip, Duessel and Fitz also met with regional partners to discuss shared logistics challenges, interoperability and opportunities to improve coordination across the force. The engagements provided NAVELSG leaders a clearer understanding of ongoing mission requirements and how the command can better support forward-deployed and geographically dispersed units.

NAVELSG provides expeditionary logistics capabilities to the fleet and joint force, enabling forces to rearm, refuel and resupply in support of maritime operations. Its units of action deliver critical cargo handling, port operations, fuels, ordnance handling and expeditionary logistics support across the globe.

The visit reinforced NAVELSG’s commitment to its Sailors, operational partners and the continued development of expeditionary logistics capabilities throughout the Indo-Pacific region.

As the Navy continues to prepare for operations in distributed and contested environments, visits like this provide senior leaders essential oversight of the challenges and requirements facing forward-deployed units of action. Direct engagement with Sailors, unit leaders and mission partners helps NAVELSG identify gaps, prioritize support and plan for the facilities, resources and capabilities needed to sustain current operations and expand future mission capacity across the Indo-Pacific.

For more information about NAVELSG, visit the official command webpage at necc.usff.navy.mil/NAVELSG.