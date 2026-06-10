Brig. Gen. Brian Jusseaume assumes command of NH Air National Guard

The New Hampshire Air National Guard has a new commander after a change of command ceremony June 7 at Pease Air National Guard Base in Newington.

Hundreds of troops and civilian guests filled a base hangar for the promotion of Brig. Gen. Brian Jusseaume and his assumption of command against the backdrop of a KC-46A Pegasus.

“Sir, thank you for the faith and trust you placed in me,” Jusseaume said to Maj. Gen. David Mikolaities, New Hampshire adjutant general, who presided over the occasion. “I am convinced there is no one more passionate for Airmen and Soldiers of the New Hampshire National Guard than you, sir, and I’m excited to set out on the path ahead with you.”

A 2000 graduate of the U.S. Air Force Academy, Jusseaume has 26 years of combined military service in the Air Force, Air Force Reserves, and NHANG. He has held three different commands at the 157th Air Refueling Wing and was awarded the Meritorious Service Medal for his most recent assignment in Joint Force Headquarters as director of human resources.

“We want to be known as the KC-46 center of excellence, and I know of no better person to take it to the next chapter of your destiny than this man in front of me,” Mikolaities said to attendees.

Jusseaume succeeded outgoing commander, Brig. Gen. William Davis.

“I’m completely confident in you and your new command, and I leave here with the peace that you will all continue to excel just as you have since we were founded in 1947,” said Davis, who retired after 37 years of service.

Jusseaume now commands more than a thousand N.H. Airmen who perform various state and federal missions, most notably in support of global aerial refueling and transport operations.

“Thanks for being here, for being my teammate, and in the words of Gen. John Stark, ‘live free or die,’” Jusseaume said.