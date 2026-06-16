Genesis Wealth Advisor Group Sponsors Hook, Line, and Warriors in Honor of a Veteran Who Showed Love Through Fishing

Harry Jones put a fishing rod in his son's hands before Scott could see over the rail of a boat. Scott is doing the same for his son Jackson. Some legacies are passed down in silence — on the water, one trip at a time. Genesis Wealth Advisor Group — Independent Financial Planning & Retirement Income Planning | Marlton, NJ Hook, Line, and Warriors is a South Jersey-based nonprofit providing free therapeutic fishing experiences for military veterans and first responders. Their motto: Helping veterans to reel in calmer seas.

A financial planning firm and a veterans nonprofit — connected by the same South Jersey waters, the same values, and a shared commitment to service.

My dad’s last act was holding my hand and not letting go,” Jones said. “This sponsorship is my way of holding on a little longer — and making sure other veterans get what he gave us.” — Scott Jones

MARLTON, NJ, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Genesis Wealth Advisor Group , LLC, an independent fiduciary financial planning firm based in Marlton, NJ, has announced a charitable sponsorship of Hook, Line, and Warriors — a South Jersey-based nonprofit dedicated to the healing power of fishing for veterans and first responders.The sponsorship was already in the making when it took on a meaning no one had planned for. When Harry Jones — a United States Army veteran and the father of Genesis founder Scott Jones — passed away in May 2026, his family asked that memorial donations be directed to Hook, Line, and Warriors. It felt less like a choice and more like something that had always been true. Harry was the man who put a fishing rod in Scott's hands before he could see over the rail of a boat — and the water had been part of their story ever since."My dad had me fishing by the time I was four or five years old," said Scott E. Jones, Founder and Financial Advisor of Genesis Wealth Advisor Group. "From the bay to 85 miles offshore — almost every weekend, spring into early winter. He told me, not long before he passed, that fishing was his way of showing my brother Eric and me how much we mattered to him. Acts of service were always his language of love."Harry passed away in May 2026 after a month-long illness. In the weeks before, Scott spent as much time as he could with him — laughing, remembering, and sitting with the weight of the years. On what turned out to be their last evening together, Scott said goodnight, expecting to return the next morning. His father reached out, took his hand, and wouldn't let go. That was goodbye. And "I love you too."In lieu of flowers, the family asked that memorial donations be directed to Hook, Line, and Warriors and the Animal Welfare Association of New Jersey — two causes that reflect who he was: a veteran, and a man who loved living things.A SHARED MISSION, A PARALLEL STORYHook, Line, and Warriors was founded by Capt. Frank Breakell of Brynnie-B Inshore Fishing, LLC — a South Jersey fishing guide whose own journey mirrors Scott's in ways neither man had planned.Capt. Frank grew up watching his father, whose closest friends were Vietnam veterans, find solace on the water. Fishing was where the stories came out, where the laughter erupted, where burdens got lighter. As a child, Frank watched and didn't fully understand. As an adult, he did.In 2020, Capt. Frank took a client named Troy — a veteran who had survived his unit's deployment to Afghanistan while the men beside him did not — out on back-to-back fishing trips. The weight of coming home when others hadn't had followed Troy for years.After the second trip, Troy called.He told Capt. Frank that he had planned to take his own life. The survivor's guilt had become unbearable. But something on the water had shifted. What he had seen, heard, and felt during those two days had changed his outlook. His words changed Frank.Every long-ago trip with his father suddenly meant something different. Every client he had taken out, every story that had emerged on the water, every moment of unexpected stillness — all of it came into focus. Troy brought the mission into sharp relief: the water doesn't just pass time. For the right person, at the right moment, it can save a life.Hook, Line, and Warriors was born from that phone call."It's amazing to watch how the veterans, who are often quiet, open up and flourish while out fishing," said Capt. Frank Breakell, Founder of Hook, Line, and Warriors. "The stories flow. The laughter erupts. I absolutely love sitting and just watching and listening."The organization's guiding motto says it plainly: Helping veterans to reel in calmer seas.THREE GENERATIONSScott Jones is raising his son Jackson on the same water his father introduced him to decades ago. The fishing rod — and everything it carries — is being passed down."My dad's last act was holding my hand and not letting go," Jones said. "This sponsorship is my way of holding on a little longer — and making sure other veterans get what he gave us."HOW TO GET INVOLVEDHook, Line, and Warriors is a nonprofit organization supported entirely by community generosity. To support the mission, you can make a financial donation, volunteer at events and festivals, connect veterans or first responders who may benefit from the program, or donate items for charitable raffles. Every contribution helps put a veteran on the water.To learn more or to support Hook, Line, and Warriors: www.hooklineandwarriors.org To learn more about Genesis Wealth Advisor Group: www.genesiswealthag.com ABOUT GENESIS WEALTH ADVISOR GROUPGenesis Wealth Advisor Group, LLC is an independent fiduciary financial planning firm in Marlton, NJ, specializing in retirement income planning, estate planning, tax strategy, and the Genesis Premier Virtual Family Office™. Founded by Scott E. Jones BFA™ CPFACRPCRFCSecurities and investment advisory services offered through Osaic Wealth, Inc. member FINRA/SIPC. Osaic Wealth is separately owned and other entities and/or marketing names, products or services referenced are independent of Osaic Wealth.ABOUT HOOK, LINE, AND WARRIORSHook, Line, and Warriors is a South Jersey-based nonprofit providing free therapeutic fishing experiences for veterans and first responders. Founded by Capt. Frank Breakell of Brynnie-B Inshore Fishing, LLC. Motto: Helping veterans to reel in calmer seas.

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