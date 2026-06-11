Survey: Anchorage, Alaska most expensive U.S. destination for summer car rentals

ANCHORAGE, AK, UNITED STATES, June 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Anchorage, Alaska is the costliest place in the United States to rent a car this summer, according to a new survey from Cheapcarrental.com The survey analysed rental car prices at 100 U.S. airports for the summer travel period from June through August 2026. Based on the average daily cost of the cheapest available rental car, Anchorage topped the list at $182 per day.Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport in Montana ranked second, with the least expensive rental car averaging $164 per day. Albany, New York placed third, where travellers can expect to pay an average of $146 per day for the cheapest available vehicle.Rounding out the top 10 are Portland, Maine; Boston; New York City; Minneapolis; Spokane;Providence; and Grand Rapids. Across these seven destinations, average daily rates range from $108 to $138, keeping them well above the national average.Across all 100 airports included in the survey, the average daily rental rate stands at $82.90, which represents an increase of more than 13% compared to 2025. The sharpest rise was recorded at Washington, D.C.’s Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport, where rates have more than doubled from last year.Below are the 10 most expensive U.S. destinations for renting a car this summer. Prices shown reflect average daily rates for the most affordable rental car for the period June 1 - August 31, 2026. Only rental companies located directly at a destination's airport or at the airport's rental car center were considered for this survey.1. Anchorage (ANC) $1822. Bozeman (BZN) $1643. Albany (ALB) $1464. Portland (PWM) $1385. Boston (BOS) $1366. New York City (LGA) $1157. Minneapolis (MSP) $1138. Spokane (GEG) $1108. Providence (PVD) $11010. Grand Rapids (GRR) $108For the full survey results, please visit:

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