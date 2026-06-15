Americase International Debuts Amazon #1 New Release Mastering Lithium-Ion Battery Safety in Annapolis June 18

We’re excited to bring industry leaders together in Annapolis for candid discussions on the challenges and solutions shaping the future of lithium-ion battery safety.” — Robby Kinsala, CEO of Americase International and co-author

ANNAPOLIS, MD, UNITED STATES, June 15, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ --

What:

Americase International will host a book launch and industry discussion on June 18 in Annapolis to officially debut Mastering Lithium-Ion Battery Safety, a new hands-on practitioner guide focused on the safe transportation, handling, and storage of lithium-ion batteries. The event will bring together executives, compliance leaders, logistics professionals, and safety experts for discussions on emerging risks, regulatory developments (UN, DOT, IATA, FAA, PHMSA) and best practices shaping the future of lithium-ion battery safety.

The program will include:

- A keynote presentation from the book’s authors

- A panel discussion on emerging lithium-ion battery safety and regulatory challenges

- A live Q&A session focused on practical safety and compliance strategies

- The official book reveal and signing

- Opportunities for media interviews and executive engagement

When:

Thursday, June 18, 2026

2:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m. EST

Where:

Blackwall Hitch Annapolis

400 6th Street

Annapolis, MD 21403

Who:

Robby Kinsala, CEO, Americase International and co-author

Ryan Paquet, President, HazMat Safety Consulting and former PHMSA Approvals & Permits Director, and co-author

Chris Egloff, Chief Revenue Officer, Americase International and co-author

Industry leaders, logistics professionals, compliance experts, and safety practitioners

Why:

With lithium-ion battery incidents continuing to impact airlines, consumer electronics, electric vehicles, energy storage systems, and global supply chains, organizations face increasing pressure to improve safety, compliance, transportation, and storage practices. This event will bring together industry experts to discuss emerging risks, regulatory developments, practical solutions, and actionable insights.

The strong demand for this guidance is already evident: Mastering Lithium-Ion Battery Safety launched on Amazon for pre-orders as the #1 New Release in Technology, Safety & Health. The book provides practical frameworks, real-world case studies, and compliance strategies designed to help organizations reduce risk and strengthen lithium-ion battery safety programs.

"Mastering Lithium-Ion Battery Safety delivers real-world, practitioner-focused frameworks that professionals can implement right away to mitigate thermal runaway risks and strengthen compliance,” said Robby Kinsala, CEO of Americase International and co-author. “We’re excited to bring industry leaders together in Annapolis for candid discussions on the challenges and solutions shaping the future of lithium-ion battery safety.”

Interview Opportunities:

- Robby Kinsala, CEO, Americase International and co-author of Mastering Lithium-Ion Battery Safety

- Ryan Paquet, President, HazMat Safety Consulting, former PHMSA Approvals & Permits Director, and co-author

- Chris Egloff, Chief Revenue Officer, Americase International and co-author

- Industry panelists and attendees discussing emerging lithium-ion battery safety, transportation, compliance, and regulatory trends

- Official book reveal and signing

- Networking opportunities with industry leaders, logistics professionals, and safety experts

Additional Information:

- Livestream registration

- Book information and pre-order

- In-person event registration

High-resolution images of the book cover, author headshots, and event graphics are available upon request or by visiting the Mastering Lithium-Ion Battery Safety book launch page.

Media RSVP:

Media interested in attending, scheduling interviews, or requesting advance access to the authors should contact:

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