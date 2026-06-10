Denver Personal Injury Firm CGH Injury Lawyers Partners with Tech Platform PassPass for Cash Drops

The CGH attorneys and their team it’s more than money

The law firm teams up with the gamified marketing platform to bring direct financial relief and a bit of fun to Colorado communities.

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CGH Injury Lawyers, a premier Denver personal injury law firm known for its deeply people-first approach, has announced a new partnership with PassPass, a vertically integrated tech platform specializing in immersive brand activations, giveaways, and digital scavenger hunts.

The two organizations have already executed their first successful "cash drop" in Colorado and are currently planning a series of upcoming drops. To turn up the excitement for the next event, CGH and PassPass have issued a challenge to their communities: if the firm reaches 15,000 followers on Instagram before the next drop goes live, they will instantly double the cash prize pool.

Putting "People-First" Into Motion

For CGH Injury Lawyers, the partnership is a natural, down-to-earth extension of their core philosophy: "It’s more than money." While the firm has recovered millions of dollars for injured Coloradans to help them rebuild their lives, this collaboration offers a unique way to give back to the local community directly.

"Partnering with PassPass lets us bring real, immediate relief and a bit of fun directly to people on the ground. At CGH Injury Lawyers, we care about our neighbors, and this is a great way to show it while shaking up how a law firm connects with the next generation,” said Kevin Cheney, partner at CGH Injury Lawyers.

Gamifying the Local Experience

Founded in 2024, PassPass has quickly taken the consumer attention economy by storm. Led by CEO Edgel Groves Jr., the platform connects brands with younger audiences through experiential marketing, interactive games, and cutting-edge multimedia technology. As of 2025, PassPass amassed over 260 million social media views, 400,000 Instagram followers, and more than 100,000 registered members—with over 5,000 consumers turning into real-world winners.

By teaming up with CGH, PassPass brings its digital knowledge and high-energy engagement to the Front Range corridor. Coloradans looking to participate in the next cash drop are encouraged to follow both CGH Injury Lawyers on Instagram @CGHInjuryLawyers to catch the exclusive location hints before they drop.

How to Participate

Follow for Hints: Stay locked into CGH Injury Lawyers’ Instagram for real-time clues on the next secret location.

Double the Cash: Spread the word. If the firm hits 15,000 followers before the next campaign launches, the cash prize will officially double.

To learn more about the firm's community initiatives or their legal services, visit https://www.cghlawfirm.com/.

About CGH Injury Lawyers

CGH Injury Lawyers is a trial-tested, results-driven personal injury law firm based in Denver, Colorado. Handling a wide range of injury cases—including car crashes, truck accidents, slip and falls, wrongful death, and medical malpractice—the firm is dedicated to standing up to insurance companies and helping victims navigate their claims. Operating on a strict contingency-fee basis, CGH guarantees that clients pay nothing unless the firm wins their case. Information provided is for general educational purposes only and does not constitute individualized legal advice.

About PassPass

Founded in 2024 by entrepreneur and public speaker Edgel Groves Jr., PassPass is a vertically integrated tech platform that connects brands and creators with the next generation of consumers. Through gamification, AI, scavenger hunts, and live activations, PassPass transforms traditional marketing into immersive entertainment experiences.

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