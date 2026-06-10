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MPO Notice: Notice of Public Meeting Cancellations for the TAC, CAC, & BPAC of the Hernando-Citrus MPO on June 25, 2026

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the regular public meetings of the Hernando-Citrus Metropolitan Planning Organization (MPO) Technical Advisory Committee (TAC), Citizens Advisory Committee (CAC), and Bicycle/Pedestrian Committee (BPAC) scheduled for Thursday, June 25, 2026, have been cancelled.

The next regular public meetings of the committees are scheduled for Thursday, July 23, 2026, at the Hernando County Building Division Training Facility, 1661 Blaise Drive, Brooksville, Florida, as follows:

  • TAC, July 23, 2026, at 9:00 a.m.
  • Joint Meeting of the CAC & BPAC, July 23, 2026, at 10:30 a.m.

Any questions concerning the cancellation of these public meetings should be directed to Mr. Bob Esposito, MPO Executive Director, Hernando-Citrus MPO, 789 Providence Boulevard, Brooksville, Florida, 34601, telephone (352) 754-4082, or email mpo@hernandocounty.us

Hernando-Citrus Metropolitan Planning Organization

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MPO Notice: Notice of Public Meeting Cancellations for the TAC, CAC, & BPAC of the Hernando-Citrus MPO on June 25, 2026

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