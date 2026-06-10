Biohackers World to Host First New York Conference June 27–28, 2026

Next Stop is New York | June 27-28, 2026 Biohackers World Conference & Expo in New York 2026

Two-day event will convene 1,500+ attendees, 30+ speakers, and 65+ companies to explore metabolic health, stress, and data-driven wellness

People have access to more health data than ever before, but the challenge is understanding how to use it in a practical way” — Mick Safron, Founder and CEO of the Biohackers World

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Biohackers World will host its first New York Conference & Expo on June 27–28, 2026, bringing together researchers, clinicians, founders, and practitioners working across longevity, preventive health, and wellness technology.The two-day event is expected to welcome approximately 1,500 attendees, alongside more than 30 speakers and over 60 exhibiting companies, reflecting the growing interest in proactive, data-informed approaches to health.Growing Interest in Preventive and Data-Driven HealthFrom biomarker testing and microbiome analysis to wearable devices and recovery-focused practices, individuals are increasingly seeking ways to better understand how their bodies respond to stress, environment, nutrition, and daily habits.As access to personal health data continues to expand, interest is shifting from simply tracking metrics to understanding how they can be used to support long-term health, resilience, and performance. The New York program reflects this trend, bringing together experts exploring how data, lifestyle, and emerging technologies are shaping the future of preventive health.Conference Themes Reflect Urban Health PrioritiesThe New York program will examine how these trends apply in high-demand urban environments, where health is often shaped by stress, time constraints, and lifestyle factors.Sessions will address topics including:- microbiome health and disease prevention- metabolic health and healthy aging- stress physiology and nervous system recovery- biomarker testing and personalized wellness- artificial intelligence and adaptive health systems- environmental toxins and their impact on long-term healthThe program is designed to connect research and practical application, with a focus on tools and strategies that can be integrated into daily routines.Featured speakers include Sarah Greenfield on microbiome science and disease prevention, David Korsunsky on AI-powered health systems, Dr. Patrick Porter on recovery and neuroplasticity, Dr. Jin-Xiong She on biomarker testing, and Valérie Orsoni on inflammation, aging, and health optimization. Additional sessions will explore genetics, environmental exposures, light-based technologies, and approaches to human performance and longevity.From Data Collection to Practical ApplicationA central theme of the conference is the shift from collecting health data to applying it effectively. As access to wearable devices and diagnostic testing expands, there is increasing demand for tools and frameworks that help individuals interpret data and make informed decisions.“People have access to more health data than ever before, but the challenge is understanding how to use it in a practical way,” said Mick Safron, Founder of Biohackers World. “ In a city like New York, health strategies need to be realistic and adaptable to daily life.”The New York conference marks the first time Biohackers World brings its event format to the city, following previous editions in Los Angeles, Miami, and Chicago. Each event brings together participants from multiple sectors, including healthcare, technology, and wellness.The program will include keynote presentations, panel discussions, and interactive formats that allow attendees to engage directly with both scientific insights and emerging technologies.About Biohackers WorldBiohackers World organizes conferences and expos focused on longevity, human performance, and preventive health. Events bring together researchers, practitioners, and companies working across health and technology to explore evidence-based approaches to improving long-term health outcomes.More information about the New York conference is available at www.biohackers.world

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