T-Boy Dairy of Decatur County Receives Wergin Good Farm Neighbor Award

Family-operated dairy recognized for innovation, conservation, animal care, and community leadership

WELDON, Iowa (June 10, 2026) - Iowa Deputy Secretary of Agriculture Grant Menke today presented the Wergin Good Farm Neighbor Award on behalf of Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig to T-Boy Dairy of Decatur County. The award recognizes Iowa livestock farmers who demonstrate outstanding environmental stewardship, animal care, and community leadership. The award presentation was held in conjunction with June Dairy Month during an event at T-Boy Dairy near Weldon.

T-Boy Dairy is owned and operated by Merlin Troyer and Austin Troyer. Together, they oversee a farm that includes approximately 200 predominantly Holstein dairy cows, a small beef herd, and the production of corn, soybeans, and alfalfa.

Merlin and Austin, alongside their families, manage the daily farm responsibilities. Merlin’s father-in-law, Monroe, regularly helps feed cows and calves, while other relatives lend a hand when needed. The operation reflects the strong family values and multigenerational support that have long been hallmarks of Iowa agriculture.

“The Troyers have built a successful family dairy grounded in strong values, excellent animal care, conservation-minded farming practices, and a commitment to serving others,” said Secretary Naig. “They are helping connect consumers with agriculture by welcoming visitors to their farm and sharing the story of dairy farming with their community. Their dedication to stewardship, innovation, and service exemplifies what it means to be a good farm neighbor.”

Innovation and animal care are central to the dairy’s success. T-Boy Dairy utilizes four Lely robotic milking systems and automated feeding systems that support herd health, animal comfort, and operational efficiency. The robotic technology allows cows to choose when they are milked while generating real-time information that helps the family closely monitor production, health, and overall herd performance.

T-Boy Dairy also demonstrates a longstanding commitment to conservation. They utilize no-till farming practices to reduce soil disturbance and erosion, incorporate alfalfa into their crop rotation to improve soil health and provide high-quality forage, and have planted cover crops since approximately 2010. These practices help improve water infiltration, reduce nutrient loss, build healthier soils, and support the long-term productivity of their farmland for future generations.

The same values that guide the Troyers’ farming operation are reflected in their commitment to the community. Merlin serves on the board of Franklin Christian School, the family is active in Salem Mennonite Church, and Austin volunteers with the Weldon Volunteer Fire Department. Through their involvement with Midwest Dairy, they regularly host farm tours for local schools and community groups. These experiences provide students and visitors with a firsthand look at modern dairy farming, animal care practices, and the work that goes into producing safe, nutritious dairy products.

The Wergin Good Farm Neighbor Award is made possible through a partnership between the Coalition to Support Iowa’s Farmers, The Big Show on WHO Radio, and the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship. Now in its 22nd year, the award recognizes Iowa livestock farmers who take pride in caring for the environment and their livestock while also being good neighbors and community leaders.

Caption/Cutline: Iowa Deputy Secretary of Agriculture Grant Menke presented the Wergin Good Farm Neighbor Award on behalf of Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig to T-Boy Dairy of Decatur County on Wednesday, June 10. Pictured from left to right: Alex Frazier with Frazier Nursery, Brian Waddingham, Executive Director of the Coalition to Support Iowa Farmers, Austin Troyer, Merlin Troyer, Iowa Deputy Secretary of Agriculture Grant Menke and Bob Quinn, Host of The Big Show.