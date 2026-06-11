Riverside Memorial Chapel to Host Rededication Ceremony Celebrating $18 Million Restoration and 100th Anniversary

Riverside Memorial's Gothic Chapel

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 11, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Riverside Memorial Chapel, a New York City landmark and one of the nation’s most respected Jewish funeral service providers, will host a rededication ceremony on Tuesday, June 16, 2026, marking the completion of its $18 million restoration and celebrating the 100th anniversary of its landmark Upper West Side location.

Established in 1897 and housed since 1926 in its Neo-French-Renaissance building on Amsterdam Avenue at West 76th Street, Riverside Memorial Chapel has supported generations of families through moments of loss and remembrance. The restoration preserves the chapel’s architectural character, including its Gothic chapel and historic design elements, while modernizing its gathering spaces to meet the needs of today’s families.

“For more than a century, Riverside has been entrusted with helping families navigate some of the most meaningful moments of their lives,” said Charles S. Salomon, President of Riverside Memorial Chapel. “This restoration ensures we can continue that provision with the same dignity, compassion, and respect for tradition, while creating a space that reflects how families gather, remember, and support one another. At its core, our work has always been about listening, compassion, and honoring each life with care, and that will never change.”

The rededication ceremony will take place at noon at the chapel and will be hosted by standup comedian, writer, and podcast host Ophira Eisenberg, whose work spans NPR, HBO, Comedy Central, and more. The event will feature remarks from Riverside leadership, clergy, and civic leaders, followed by a ceremonial blessing, plaque unveiling, guided tours of the renovated space, and a reception. Confirmed attendees include Gale Brewer, NYC Council Member, Linda Rosenthal, NY State Assemblymember, Mark Jaffe, President and CEO of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce, and Cristian Romero, Assistant Director, Office of Faith & Nonprofit Development Services, NYS Department of State.

The renovation reflects Riverside’s commitment to balancing tradition with thoughtful enhancements, while the rededication marks the beginning of its next chapter as a trusted institution. As the only member of the Jewish Funeral Directors of America in Manhattan, Riverside continues to uphold Jewish funeral customs and traditions while serving families of all backgrounds with personalized compassionate care.

To learn more about Riverside Memorial Chapel, please visit https://www.dignitymemorial.com/funeral-homes/new-york/new-york/riverside-memorial-chapel/1227.

About Riverside Memorial Chapel

Riverside Memorial Chapel has provided this most significant sacred life cycle event to New York City’s Jewish community since 1897. Its Amsterdam Avenue at West 76th Street location opened in 1926 and is an Upper West Side landmark. The Neo-French-Renaissance-style facility is recognized for its majestic architecture and ornate interior, which have been recently renovated. Riverside Memorial Chapel has a history of honoring and serving the Jewish community, and is the only member of the Jewish Funeral Directors of America in Manhattan. From traditional washing (tahara) and the watching of the deceased until the funeral begins (shmira), to the rending of garment or ribbon (kreah) and the use of unadorned wooden caskets, its staff is well-versed in Jewish law, funeral customs and traditions.

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