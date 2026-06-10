House Democratic Members Reintroduce Tuition Reimbursement Legislation

Democratic lawmakers bring forward bills to make higher education more affordable

Press Release

LANSING, Mich., June 10, 2026 — State Rep. Phil Skaggs (D-East Grand Rapids) recently reintroduced a package of tuition reimbursement bills from last term, alongside state Reps. Jason Hoskins (D-Southfield), Jasper Martus (D-Flushing), Will Snyder (D-Muskegon) and Tonya Myers Phillips (D-Detroit).

“Michiganders want their families to be happy, healthy, safe and nearby. As a state, we too want to support students who chose to build their futures here in Michigan,” Skaggs said. “By providing tax credits for graduates, we’re helping young people stay, thrive and contribute to our growing communities without being weighed down by student debt. The ‘Make It In Michigan’ tax credit will help keep our children and grandchildren close to home. Let’s help everyone make it in Michigan.”

“The cost of higher education has been out of reach for too many families and students. This package gives our students some much-needed relief. When we invest in our students, we strengthen our workforce, our economy and the future of our state,” Hoskins said.

The Make It In Michigan tax credit offers a powerful solution to support graduates who choose to live and work in Michigan by covering up to 50% of their student loan payments. If students put in the effort, graduate, stay and work, the state would pitch in and help with their student loan debt. The bills also support businesses that make student loan payments on behalf of qualified employees.

The Make It In Michigan student loan grants would:

Reduce student loan debt

Incentivize graduates to stay and work in Michigan

Grow our economy by strengthening our workforce

Michigan is at a critical juncture. Michigan experiences a significant “brain drain” of college graduates. Studies show that about 30% to 40% of students who graduate from Michigan colleges leave the state for other job markets, resulting in a net loss of thousands of bachelor’s degree holders annually. Too many of our brightest college graduates are leaving the state, driven in part by the burden of student loan debt and the search for higher wages elsewhere. This “brain drain” is not good for our families or our state’s future. The ongoing loss of highly educated young professionals poses a major threat to the state’s workforce, especially as the baby boomer generation retires and the population trends older. The Make It In Michigan tax credit will help grow our state and our economy.

“These credits are about supporting our local workforce and ensuring graduates have the resources they need to flourish in our state,” Martus said. “When we support students, we make our state more competitive and welcoming for the next generation of leaders.”

“Businesses win when they can attract and retain highly skilled workers,” Snyder said. “Establishing a credit for employers who help pay down student loans gives them another tool to compete for top talent.”

“Michigan’s greatest asset has always been its people. When we invest in students, graduates and hardworking families who choose to call this state home, we are investing in Michigan. That commitment will pay dividends for our local communities and our people,” Myers Phillips said.

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