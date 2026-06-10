Upgraded version of the mobile application “My Library” offers a diversified reading and service experience

MACAU, June 10 - The Public Library of the Cultural Affairs Bureau has completed a series of functional upgrades in the mobile application “My Library”, including interface optimisation and the introduction of several new features, further enhancing its service efficiency and convenience while offering a comprehensively upgraded digital service experience to users.

This updated version introduces several new features, including new user personalisation settings, allowing readers to choose whether to enable pop-up ads, and optimize the ad layout with a multi-structure for a more efficient and smooth operation; an enhanced catalogue search system supporting publisher and collection items search, displaying bibliographic information and collection items separately, adding book specifications, synopses and cover images for more intuitive browsing; and a new filtering function that allows users to select library materials based on their preferences to precisely meet their reading needs.

In order to facilitate readers to manage their accounts, the mobile application “My Library” also enables users to modify their contact information online, allowing them to update their phone number or email address at any time without proceeding to service counters, making the process more convenient. The newly added multi-payment system also improves the efficiency of the mobile application, helping to complete electronic payments with ease.

Readers can now update the mobile application “My Library” in the App Store or Google Play to enjoy one-stop features including catalogue search, book reservation, borrowing services, electronic payment and access to e-resources at any time.

For more information, please contact the Public Library through tel. no. 2856 7576 during office hours or visit its website at www.library.gov.mo.