Extending Iris Automated Clearance to Non-Resident Workers in Macao and Non-Resident Students Studying at the Macao Higher Education Institutions

MACAU, June 10 - (CPSP/DSFSM) Iris Clearance for Non-Resident Workers and Students

Beginning 11 June 2026, eligible non-resident workers employed in Macao and eligible non-resident students enrolled at Macao’s higher education institutions will gain access to the iris automated clearance service, a move that will further enhance immigration efficiency and the overall clearance experience.

Iris Automated Clearance: Rapid Verification and Widespread Adoption

Since its official launch in October 2023, the iris automated clearance was initially available only to Macao residents. Currently, there are a total of 152 second-generation iris automated channels at Macao’s six immigration checkpoints, namely the Border Gate, the Hong Kong–Macau Passenger Inspection Hall of the Hong Kong–Zhuhai–Macao Bridge, the Outer Harbor Ferry Terminal, the Inner Harbor Ferry Terminal, the Taipa Ferry Terminal, and Macao International Airport. These automated channels are capable of rapid iris localization and offer enhanced prompting function. Until 31 May 2026, more than 340,000 Macao residents have completed registration for the iris automated clearance, and the total number of crossings made by Macao residents via iris automated clearance exceeded 35 million. Recent figures show that among the Macao residents using the traditional two-gate automated channels, nearly half now opt for the iris automated clearance. Clear immigration via iris recognition not only solves the problem faced by people with unclear fingerprints when using automated clearance, but also, when used together with a clearance QR code, enables a speedy, hygienic and touchless immigration clearance process from start to finish. This type of immigration clearance improves overall processing efficiency by about 1 to 2 seconds compared with fingerprint verification.

As of 11 June last year, the Public Security Police Force and the Public Security Forces Affairs Bureau expanded the scope of iris automated clearance in a joint effort to Hong Kong permanent residents who have registered for Macao’s automated immigration clearance service, thereby improving the ease of travel to Macao for Hong Kong residents. Over the year since its launch, the iris clearance service has won widespread approval from Hong Kong residents. Up to May 2026, a cumulative total of nearly 590,000 Hong Kong permanent residents have registered for iris automated clearance, accounting for about one quarter of all Hong Kong residents registered for Macao’s automated passenger clearance. The usage volume by these residents has reached 3.05 million crossings. By May this year, 53.1% of Hong Kong permanent residents using the traditional two‑gate automated channels for immigration clearance have utilized iris automated clearance.

Extension of Iris Automated Clearance to Non-Resident Workers and Non-Resident Students

Steered by the national “15th Five-Year Plan” and committed to fostering Macao’s development as a premier hub for global connectivity, the Public Security Police Force and the Public Security Forces Affairs Bureau have been working together to continually upgrade the iris automated clearance system. As part of it, this type of automated clearance is now extended to eligible non-resident workers in Macao and non-resident students enrolled at local higher education institutions. Building on this initiative, last month the two authorities conducted multiple stress tests on the iris automated clearance system and invited representatives from different associations and education institutions to participate in the trial runs at the Border Gate Checkpoints. System performance was subsequently refined and optimized in response to user feedback. Since 26 May, trial operations have been launched at various checkpoints, namely the Border Gate, the Hong Kong–Macao Passenger Inspection Hall of the Hong Kong–Zhuhai–Macao Bridge, the Outer Harbor Ferry Terminal, the Inner Harbor Ferry Terminal, the Taipa Ferry Terminal and Macao International Airport, thereby including eligible non-resident workers and non-resident tertiary students as users of the service on a trial basis. These arrangements serve to ensure uninterrupted system stability.

As 11 June 2026 marks the first anniversary of the extension of the iris automated clearance service to Hong Kong permanent residents, the Public Security Police Force and the Public Security Forces Affairs Bureau formally expanded the service to include eligible non-resident workers in Macao and non-resident students enrolled in Macao’s higher education institutions.

Eligibility and Registration Procedures

Non-resident workers and non-resident students enrolled in Macao higher education institutions can register for iris automated clearance if they meet any of the following criteria:

●Mainland Residents: Mainland residents holding a valid Exit-entry Permit for Travelling to and from Hong Kong and Macao, who have already authorized the Macao competent authorities to access their fingerprint information when applying for this document in the Mainland.

●Other Individuals: Other individuals who have completed registration for Macao’s automated immigration clearance service.

How to register:

●Registration at the iris automated channels with registration function: passengers aged 18 or above may complete registration during their first use of the iris automated channel. The entire process normally takes around 25 seconds to complete.

●Registration at designated manned counters: passengers under the age of 18Note, or those who are unable to complete registration at the iris automated channels, may visit designated locations in Macao, where police officers will assist them with manual registration.

Note: Minors must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian when completing manual registration for iris automated clearance. Both the applicant and the accompanying parent or guardian are required to present their identity documents, a s well as proof of their relationship (e.g., a birth certificate).



Additional information is available through the following:



https://www.fsm.gov.mo/psp/eng/psp_top7_sm_20_2.html

https://www.fsm.gov.mo/psp/eng/psp_top7_sm_20.html



Technology Drives Innovative Services for the Greater Bay Area

With a view to the future and in the face of sustained high levels of passenger traffic at Macao’s checkpoints, the Public Security Police Force, which is working in close collaboration with the Public Security Forces Affairs Bureau, will continue to fully implement the policy initiatives of the Macao SAR Government and proactively align with the national “15th Five-Year Plan” strategic blueprint. By streamlining immigration clearance procedures, safeguarding clearance security, and enhancing clearance efficiency and experience, the Public Security Police Force remains committed to continuously refine and consolidate the intelligent capabilities in immigration administration. Designed to maximize Macao’s unique role as a vital nexus connecting the Mainland with the wider world, these endeavors furnish a robust foundation for Macao’s long-term stable development while catalyzing the high-quality advancement of the Guangdong–Hong Kong–Macao Greater Bay Area.