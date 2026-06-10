The 17th IIICF Promotes High-quality Interconnectivity and Enhances International Infrastructure Co-operation

MACAU, June 10 - The 17th International Infrastructure Investment and Construction Forum & Exhibition (hereinafter referred to as the “17th IIICF”), jointly organised by the Commerce and Investment Promotion Institute (IPIM) of the Macao SAR and the China International Contractors Association (CHINCA), opens to industry professionals today (10 June) and runs until 12 June (Wednesday to Friday) at Cotai Expo, The Venetian Macao. Industry professionals are welcome to attend.

Under the theme “Boosting Green Digital Infrastructure Connectivity”, this year’s IIICF brings together resources from the international infrastructure sector, showcases Macao’s role and platform functions as a “precise connector” between China and Portuguese-speaking and Spanish-speaking countries, and promotes infrastructure co-operation among China, Portuguese-speaking countries (PSCs) and Spanish-speaking countries at a higher level. Over the three-day event, more than 250 themed and supporting activities will be held. The exhibition area covers 8,000 square metres, with specially customised booths accounting for over 95% of the total. The event aims to offer participants an immersive exhibition landscape with comprehensive engagement of service providers across the upstream and downstream of the industrial infrastructure chain, and to promote the synergistic development of computing power infrastructure and the “China Construction” brand in the international infrastructure market.

Focusing on Macao’s role as a “precise connector” to advance infrastructure co-operation among China, PSCs, and Spanish-speaking countries

This year’s overall planning highlights “one focus and three upgrades”. The focus is on Macao’s role as a “precise connector” between China and Portuguese and Spanish speaking countries. The event proactively aligns with the national “15th Five-Year Plan”, actively integrates into and serves the overall national development, and strengthens Macao’s bridge and platform functions connecting China with Portuguese and Spanish speaking countries.

The three upgrades refer to a comprehensive improvement in international recognition, number of first-time exhibitors, and the exhibition’s level of professionalism. The event will showcase the achievements of infrastructure co-operation between China and PSCs, while fully leveraging the well-established, long-standing infrastructure co-operation network between China and Latin America, as well as today’s first-ever visit to the Guangdong-Macao In-Depth Cooperation Zone in Hengqin for key guests, including those from Spanish-speaking countries, where they will tour the Guangdong-Macao In-Depth Cooperation Zone in Hengqin Planning Exhibition Hall and the Service Centre for Economy and Trade between China and Portuguese/Spanish-speaking Countries (CECPS), among other sites. The initiative extends Macao’s platform functions, injects new momentum into co-operation between China and Spanish-speaking countries, and expands the Forum’s core effectiveness in “attracting investment through exhibitions” for Macao and all exhibiting enterprises, as well as in supporting enterprises to expand overseas.

Several participation and exhibition indicators “upgraded” to enhance core effectiveness in supporting branded enterprises to expand overseas

At the end of 2025, the IIICF received authoritative certification from the Global Association of the Exhibition Industry (UFI), recognising that the Forum has reached international standards in event organisation, internationalisation, professional services, and industry credibility.

Among over 80 exhibitors at the 17th IIICF, 20% are first-time participants, the highest proportion in the event’s history. It has also attracted representatives from more than 20% of the world’s top 250 international contractors to attend or exhibit. Around 17 presidents and chairpersons of international infrastructure chambers of commerce and associations are also actively participating in the Forum’s activities, another record high. All this reflects the Forum’s continuously growing influence in promoting interconnectivity across the global infrastructure industrial chain and driving high-quality development.

Industry professionals are welcome to visit the IIICF official website (http://www.iiicf.org/) for the latest updates.