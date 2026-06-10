MGTO’s reminder for Macao residents on trip for FIFA World Cup
MACAU, June 10 - Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO) urges Macao residents who plan to visit Canada, Mexico and the United States of America for watching the FIFA World Cup 2026, to make their trip plans in advance and pay attention to the latest situation there, while staying vigilant for protection of their life and property against various safety risks.
The FIFA World Cup 2026 will be held in Canada, Mexico and the United States of America from 11 June to 19 July. Macao residents who plan to visit the above countries or are currently there for participation in the event are advised to keep their travel documents and self-belongings safe and avoid visiting any unsafe regions during the stay, while abiding by the laws at the host destinations and following the requirements for public order.
Should any need arise, Macao residents can call the 24-hour tourism hotline +853 2833 3000 or the Global Emergency Call Center for Consular Protection and Services of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs at its hotline: +86-10-12308 for assistance. They may also contact the Chinese Embassies and Consulates General there as follows:
In Canada:
- Chinese Embassy in Canada for consular protection and assistance at: +1-613-5621616
- Chinese Consulate-General in Toronto for consular protection and assistance at: +1-416-5942308
- Chinese Consulate-General in Vancouver for consular protection and assistance at: +1-604-3369926
- Chinese Consulate-General in Calgary for consular protection and assistance at: +1-403-5376907
- Chinese Consulate-General in Montreal for consular protection and assistance at: +1-514-9338891
- Emergency contact number: 911
In Mexico:
- Chinese Embassy in Mexico for consular protection and assistance at: +52-5556162129
- Chinese Consulate-General in Tijuana for consular protection and assistance at: +52-6644920455
- Emergency contact number: 911
In the United States of America:
- Chinese Embassy in the United States of America for consular protection and assistance at: +1-202-4952216
- Chinese Consulate-General in New York for consular protection and assistance at: +1-212-6953125
- Chinese Consulate-General in San Francisco for consular protection and assistance at: +1-415-9296998
- Chinese Consulate-General in Los Angeles for consular protection and assistance at: +1-213-8078052
- Chinese Consulate-General in Chicago for consular protection and assistance at: +1-312-3973015
- Emergency contact number: 911
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