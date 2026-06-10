CE meets Portugal’s Minister of Education, Science and Innovation

MACAU, June 10 - The Chief Executive, Mr Sam Hou Fai, today met with Portugal’s Minister of Education, Science and Innovation, Mr Fernando Alexandre. The two officials exchanged views on Macao and Portugal deepening education-related collaboration, promoting academic exchange, and jointly advancing the integrated development of education, science and technology, and talent development.

During the meeting held in Macao at Government Headquarters, Mr Sam noted that since Macao’s return to the motherland, the city has achieved remarkable social stability and economic prosperity under the guidance of the “One country, two systems” principle, earning widespread recognition for its accomplishments. The Macao Special Administrative Region (MSAR) Government has consistently strengthened the close ties between Macao and Portugal, deepening multilateral exchanges and cooperation in areas such as language, culture, and legal affairs. Building on this solid foundation, Macao aims to enhance its role as a platform for China-Portugal cooperation, supporting sustained collaboration and mutual development between the two countries, as well as between China and other Portuguese-speaking countries.

On Portuguese-language education and promotion, Mr Sam pointed out that the number of schools in Macao offering Portuguese-language courses, as well as the number of local young people learning Portuguese, was steadily increasing, helping to cultivate a pool of talent proficient in both Chinese and Portuguese. Also, the MSAR Government continues to provide strong, consistent support for the overall development of the Macau Portuguese School, he said.

During the meeting, Minister Alexandre stated his visit allowed him to witness firsthand the significant transformations Macao has undergone since its return to the motherland. He commended the MSAR’s ongoing contributions to strengthening cooperation between China and Portuguese-speaking countries.

The Minister also highlighted the importance of the Portuguese language in Macao, noting that it not only strengthened friendly relations between Macao and Portugal, but also served as a unique advantage in reinforcing Macao’s role as a platform for collaboration between China and Portugal. He expressed hope that the MSAR Government would continue to support the Portuguese community in Macao, prioritise Portuguese-language education, and assist the Macau Portuguese School in achieving further development.

Other Macao officials present at the meeting were: the Secretary for Social Affairs and Culture, Ms O Lam; the Chief-of-Office of the Chief Executive’s Office, Ms Chan Kak; and the Director of the Education and Youth Development Bureau, Mr Kong Chi Meng.

Other officials representing the Portuguese authorities at the meeting were: the Consul-General of Portugal in Macao, Mr Alexandre Leitão; the President of the Board of Directors of Portugal’s Agency for Research and Innovation (AI²), Mr João Barros; and the President of the Board of Directors of the Institute for Higher Education (IES), Mr Joaquim Mourato.

Prior to the meeting, the Chief Executive and the Minister jointly witnessed the signing ceremony of the “Cooperation Agreement between Macao Polytechnic University and the University of Coimbra on the Development of Joint Global Campus in Guangdong-Macao In-depth Cooperation Zone in Hengqin”.