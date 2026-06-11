JobMetaSearch: Vienna Startup Launches AI Platform Connecting Global Tech Talent with Visa-Sponsored Jobs in Europe

JobMetasearch.ai — AI-powered platform that generates ATS-optimized resumes tailored to each job listing, helping international job seekers land roles in Europe.

JobMetasearch combines intelligent job discovery with AI-generated, tailored resumes to help non-EU professionals navigate the path to working in Europe.

We built JobMetasearch because we saw talented professionals spending countless hours applying for roles that were never realistic options,” — Bafekr

VIENNA, VIENNA, AUSTRIA, June 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Every year, hundreds of thousands of software engineers and tech professionals outside Europe set their sights on the continent. They spend evenings scrolling through job boards, submitting the same resume to role after role, and rarely hearing back. The challenge is rarely a lack of skills, it is a lack of the right tools.JobMetasearch ( jobmetasearch.ai ), an AI-powered career platform launched from Vienna, was built to change that. The platform aggregates job listings across Germany, Austria, the Netherlands, and more than a dozen other European countries, matches candidates to the most relevant visa-sponsored opportunities based on their uploaded resume, and generates a tailored, ATS-optimized resume for each application, in seconds. Within its first month of public availability, the platform attracted users from more than 15 countries across Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America.The idea emerged from the founder's own experience navigating international job applications and the challenges of relocating to Europe. "We built JobMetasearch because we saw talented professionals spending countless hours applying for roles that were never realistic options," the founder said. "We wanted to make international job search more transparent and more efficient."Visa Sponsorship, Without the Guesswork"For non-EU candidates, understanding which employers are genuinely open to international hires is one of the most time-consuming and frustrating parts of the job search. Most job boards treat visa sponsorship as an afterthought, a keyword that may or may not appear in a job description, with no guarantee of accuracy.JobMetasearch addresses this with a dedicated filter that identifies employers likely to sponsor international candidates based on multiple signals, including job description language and company hiring patterns. The aim is to surface opportunities where non-EU professionals have a realistic path to relocation, before they invest time in applying.AI-Powered Resume TailoringAt the center of the platform is a one-click resume generation feature. When a user identifies a role they want to pursue, the platform analyzes both their professional background and the specific job requirements, then produces a resume tailored to that posting, formatted to pass automated screening systems and aligned with what that employer is looking for. Output is available in both PDF and DOCX.More than 75 percent of job applications are filtered out by automated systems before reaching a hiring manager, often not because the candidate is underqualified, but because their resume was not formatted or worded in a way the system recognized. JobMetasearch aims to remove that barrier for international applicants.Why Vienna?JobMetasearch was founded in Vienna, one of Europe's most internationally connected cities and a growing hub for technology startups. The location reflects the platform's core purpose: Europe as a destination for global tech talent, and the non-EU professionals working to build careers here.The platform currently covers 20 European countries and tens of thousands of active listings, updated continuously. Since opening to the public, it has attracted users from India, Iran, Pakistan, Tunisia, Egypt, Nigeria, Bangladesh, Brazil, Turkey, the UAE, Canada, the Netherlands and across the MENA region, countries where demand for European tech roles is high and where navigating the process from the outside has historically been difficult.Getting started is free. International professionals can sign up, upload a resume, and begin exploring matched visa-sponsored listings immediately.Looking AheadDevelopment continues. The team is working toward broader country coverage across Europe and an AI agent capability that would allow the platform to handle portions of the application process on behalf of users.

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