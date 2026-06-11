Civil Dialogues and the Kinder Institute Event at the Library of Congress

America 250: Defending Freedom & Democracy in 2026

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, June 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As the United States approaches its 250th anniversary, Civil Dialogues and the Kinder Institute on Constitutional Democracy will host a town hall on June 16th at the iconic Library of Congress in Washington, DC. "America 250: Defending Freedom & Democracy in 2026" will explore a range of perspectives surrounding this milestone in America's history. The event takes place in the Montpelier Room of the Madison Building at the Library of Congress on Tuesday, June 16th, with a reception beginning at 5:30 pm ET. Register here to attend.The program gets underway at 6:15 pm with historical perspective offered by Civil Dialogues Co-founder, Jean Becker, and a panel discussion moderated by Co-founder, Linda Lorelle, followed by audience Q&A. Panelists are Jay Sexton, Director of the Kinder Institute on Constitutional Democracy; David Young, U.S. Ambassador to Malawi from 2022 to 2024; Brenda Robinson, film producer, entertainment attorney, and niece of the late civil rights leader, Jesse Jackson; and Mady Geiler, honors college rising senior at the Kinder Institute, University of Missouri-Columbia. Through meaningful and respectful conversation, the panel and audience members will explore multiple perspectives on where America has been, where we are today, and what the future of democracy may hold.Civil Dialogues has become a trusted forum where Americans can voice concerns without judgment and seek understanding across political divides. In partnership with the George & Barbara Bush Foundation, the Clinton Presidential Center, the LBJ Foundation, and the Kinder Institute on Constitutional Democracy, Civil Dialogues seeks to create a safe space for community conversation on some of the most important and contentious topics of the day. The Mizzou Alumni Association is an additional partner for the Library of Congress event, which includes generous support from the Harnisch Foundation.Civil Dialogues was co-founded by Jean Becker, author and chief of staff to President George H.W. Bush during his post-presidency, and Linda Lorelle, Emmy Award-winning broadcast journalist, speaker, and entrepreneur. Since its first town hall in early 2024, the democracy project has engaged thousands of Americans across Texas, Missouri, Arkansas, and the nation's capital, with plans to visit San Francisco and Los Angeles this September. For more information, visit civildialogues.us.

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