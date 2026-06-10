London Bridge Resort Expands Summer Midweek Travel Offerings as Demand for Flexible Getaways Continues to Grow

View of London Bridge Resort from the docks View from our Bridgeview Suites Waterslide at upper pool

New seasonal packages encourage longer stays, midweek travel, and enhanced visitor experiences in Lake Havasu City through October 2026.

Lake Havasu City remains one of Arizona's premier summer recreation destinations, and these programs are designed to provide visitors with additional ways to experience the community.” — Shawna Stackhouse

LAKE HAVASU CITY, AZ, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As travelers increasingly seek flexible vacation options and extended getaways, London Bridge Resort has introduced a series of summer lodging programs designed to encourage midweek visitation and longer stays in Lake Havasu City.

Available through October 2026, the seasonal offerings provide additional incentives for visitors to experience the destination outside of traditional weekend travel patterns while supporting tourism activity throughout the summer season.

The resort's newly launched Midweek Escape package is available for stays Sunday through Thursday and includes discounted accommodations along with a resort credit that may be used toward on-property dining, recreation, golf, retail purchases, and other amenities.

Also available is the resort's Stay Three, One's Free promotion, which rewards guests booking extended vacations with an additional complimentary night. The offer is intended to encourage travelers to spend more time exploring Lake Havasu City's outdoor recreation opportunities, waterfront attractions, dining experiences, and local businesses.

For boating enthusiasts, the Sun, Stay & Slip package offers a two-night minimum stay that includes complimentary nightly boat slip accommodations and a resort credit, providing convenient access to Lake Havasu and the Bridgewater Channel during the peak summer boating season.

"Lake Havasu City remains one of Arizona's premier summer recreation destinations, and these programs are designed to provide visitors with additional ways to experience the community," said Shawna Stackhouse, Director of Marketing. "By encouraging longer and midweek stays, we're able to create more opportunities for guests to enjoy the destination while supporting the local tourism economy."

Located adjacent to the historic London Bridge, London Bridge Resort serves as a gateway to many of Lake Havasu City's most popular attractions, including boating, water sports, golf, dining, entertainment, and outdoor recreation.

Additional information about summer travel programs and seasonal offers is available at www.londonbridgeresort.com/specials.

About London Bridge Resort

London Bridge Resort is a 122-suite waterfront destination resort located on the Bridgewater Channel in Lake Havasu City, Arizona. Situated adjacent to the world-famous London Bridge, the resort offers spacious suite accommodations, waterfront dining, golf, boating access, family activities, meeting and event space, and a variety of recreational amenities for leisure and group travelers.

Media Contact

Shawna Stackhouse

Director of Marketing

London Bridge Resort

Phone: 928-855-0888

Website: www.londonbridgeresort.com

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