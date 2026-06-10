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From Blueprint to Reality: Project Update on Montrose County North Campus Building as of 06/05/2026

Southwest corner - progressing towards stucco finish preparation

Southwest corner - progressing towards stucco finish preparation.

Third floor framing nearly complete

Third floor framing is nearly complete.

South Turning Lane progress

South turning lane progress is being made.

Second floor HVAC rough-in activities ongoing with related systemsSecond floor HVAC rough-in activities are ongoing with work on related systems.

Second floor electrical rough-in currently in progress

Second floor electrical rough-in work is currently in progress.

Main Entrance has drywall installation actively progressing

The main entrance has drywall installation actively progressing.

Expansion joint is being installed

The expansion joint is being installed.

Northeast corner - awaiting installation of exterior finishes

Exterior finish work continues.


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From Blueprint to Reality: Project Update on Montrose County North Campus Building as of 06/05/2026

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