From Blueprint to Reality: Project Update on Montrose County North Campus Building as of 06/05/2026

Southwest corner - progressing towards stucco finish preparation. Third floor framing is nearly complete. South turning lane progress is being made. Second floor HVAC rough-in activities are ongoing with work on related systems. Second floor electrical rough-in work is currently in progress. The main entrance has drywall installation actively progressing. The expansion joint is being installed. Exterior finish work continues.



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