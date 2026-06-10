FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE June 10, 2026

Contact: Erika Story, Montrose County Communications Director

estory@montrosecounty.net, (970) 252-4546

Montrose County Seeks Digital Time Capsule Submissions

Announces September Ceremony

Montrose County invites community organizations to help preserve today’s stories for future generations by submitting digital items for inclusion in the County’s next Time Capsule, which will be placed inside the Montrose County Historic Courthouse on September 15, 2026.

This special project follows the reopening of the original County time capsule, which was placed in 1922 and opened in 2024, offering a rare glimpse into the lives, hopes, and history of Montrose County residents from more than a century ago. Now, the Montrose Community has an opportunity to leave a legacy of their own.

Businesses, organizations, schools, and community groups are encouraged to submit one digital item that reflects life in Montrose County in 2026. Examples may include photographs, letters, artwork, community highlights, or historical reflections. Submissions must come from an official organization or entity, and items submitted by individuals will not be accepted.

Digital submissions will be accepted online at:

https://www.montrosecounty.net/timecapsule

Please note the following requirements:

One submission per person or organization

Maximum file size of 2 GB

Files must be clearly labeled using the following format:

Organization_Document Title_SubmittedByContactPerson





The community is also invited to attend the official Time Capsule placement ceremony on Tuesday, September 15, 2026, at the Montrose County Historic Courthouse. Additional event information will be announced closer to the ceremony date.

This is a unique chance to share a snapshot of today’s Montrose County and contribute to a project that future generations will one day open and explore.

For questions about submissions, please contact Erika Story at 970-252-4546 or estory@montrosecounty.net.

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