Eyam Health Graduates from Creative Destruction Lab with Large-Animal Proof of Concept and Expanding Pharma Pipeline

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, June 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Eyam Health today announced its graduation from the Creative Destruction Lab (CDL) Vancouver Biomedical stream, exiting the program at a decisive inflection point. Over nine months, Eyam validated its proprietary Gemini platform in two large-animal species, including durable single-administration expression approaching six months, grew its roster of pharma partners, and posted its strongest quarter of partnership revenue to date.Gemini is a self-amplifying, LNP-free platform engineered for durable, redosable in vivo expression of therapeutic proteins, including antibodies, enzymes, and vaccine antigens, from a single administration. Achieving multi-month expression in large animals addresses a fundamental limitation of conventional approaches: the repeat dosing that mRNA requires to maintain therapeutic levels, and the immune barriers that keep viral vectors from being redosed. The data supports a path toward long-acting biologics, redosable genetic medicines, and next-generation vaccines.“Genetic medicine has a durability problem, and Gemini is built to solve it,” said Ryan Thomas, CEO of Eyam Health. “Sustaining single-dose expression approaching six months in large animals, while simultaneously deepening pharma partnerships and growing revenue, validates both the science and the business model. CDL’s mentor network pushed us to think more strategically and ambitiously about the platform’s trajectory and the pace of its advancement. We leave with sharper strategy, stronger partners, and a clear line of sight to the clinic.”CDL’s objectives-based structure accelerated Eyam’s development at each program session, with the company advancing against concrete milestones alongside a network of entrepreneurs, investors, and industry experts. Eyam used the program to define its clinical build strategy: how it advances partnered programs through IND-enabling studies and structures deals that reflect the platform’s expanded value proposition.“Durable expression changes the partner conversation from whether a biologic can last to what becomes possible for patients when it does,” said Dr. Pamela Housh, Vice President of Strategic Partnerships. “It is generating real momentum across our partner discussions, and the program sharpened how we convert that interest into structured partnerships and a disciplined path through IND-enabling studies.”Eyam enters its next phase advancing a pipeline spanning infectious disease, companion animal health, and oncology, with IND-enabling studies as the near-term objective across its lead programs.About Eyam HealthEyam Health is a biotechnology company pioneering next-generation platforms for genetic medicines. Its Gemini platform enables durable, redosable expression of therapeutic proteins, including antibodies, enzymes, and vaccine antigens, without the limitations of traditional mRNA or viral-vector delivery. The company’s Jennerator platform accelerates the design of optimized biologics. Founded in 2020 and headquartered in Vancouver, BC, Eyam is advancing a pipeline spanning infectious disease, companion animal health, and oncology. For more information, visit www.eyamhealth.com About Creative Destruction LabCreative Destruction Lab (CDL) is a nonprofit organization delivering an objectives-based program for massively scalable, seed-stage, science- and technology-based companies. Founded by Professor Ajay Agrawal in 2012 at the University of Toronto’s Rotman School of Management, CDL operates across sites in nine countries. CDL ventures have collectively generated over CAD $55 billion in equity value, with notable graduates including Atomwise, Xanadu, and BenchSci. For more information, visit www.creativedestructionlab.com

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