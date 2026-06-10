HealthNomix Expands Hospital Price Transparency in Arizona and Phoenix

HealthNomix helps consumers compare hospital prices, healthcare costs, and hospital information across Arizona, Phoenix, and the United States.

HealthNomix was built to make hospital pricing information easier to find, compare, and understand so consumers can make more informed healthcare decisions.” — Angela Nguyen

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- HealthNomix today announced the expansion of its hospital price transparency platform, giving consumers, employers, researchers, journalists, and healthcare decision-makers access to easier-to-understand hospital pricing information across the United States.HealthNomix was created to help people search, compare, and understand publicly available healthcare pricing data. The platform organizes hospital price transparency information into searchable directories that allow users to explore hospitals, procedures, and published healthcare prices from a single location.The HealthNomix platform is available at:The company's hospital price transparency directory is available at:The directory allows users to search hospital pricing information, compare procedure costs, review hospital profiles, and explore published healthcare pricing data by state and city.As part of the expansion, HealthNomix has strengthened its Arizona hospital directory, making it easier for Arizona residents to research hospitals and review publicly available pricing information before seeking care.Arizona hospital directory:Users in the Phoenix metropolitan area can also access a dedicated Phoenix hospital directory that provides hospital information and published pricing resources for local healthcare facilities.Phoenix hospital directory:Hospital pricing information can be difficult for consumers to locate and understand because hospitals often publish large machine-readable files containing thousands of pricing records. HealthNomix helps organize that information into a more user-friendly experience that allows people to search by procedure, hospital, state, or city.The platform is designed to help consumers become better informed before contacting hospitals, requesting estimates, or reviewing insurance coverage options. Users can compare available cash prices, published hospital charges, and other publicly available pricing information that hospitals disclose under federal transparency requirements.HealthNomix also provides additional healthcare research resources covering hospitals, healthcare providers, healthcare facilities, public healthcare datasets, and healthcare transparency information.The company continues to expand its database and improve access to healthcare information with the goal of making public healthcare data easier to understand for everyday consumers.Consumers, employers, healthcare professionals, researchers, and journalists can learn more by visiting HealthNomix at https://healthnomix.com/ About HealthNomixHealthNomix is a healthcare data and transparency platform that helps users search, compare, and understand publicly available healthcare information. The platform organizes hospital price transparency data, provider information, healthcare facility data, and other healthcare resources into searchable directories designed to improve healthcare transparency and consumer access to information. HealthNomix does not provide medical advice and encourages users to verify healthcare costs directly with hospitals, providers, and insurance plans.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.