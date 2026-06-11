Eagle Eye Power Solutions Announces Sales Leadership Promotions to Support Continued Growth

Eagle Eye Power Solutions Andrew Charlton, Sr. Regional Sales Manager, Eagle Eye Power Solutions Doug Wallner, Sr. Inside Sales Manager, Eagle Eye Power Solutions

As demand for critical power infrastructure, battery monitoring, charging, testing, and maintenance solutions continues to increase, strong sales leadership is essential to support our customers.” — Brian Jurkiewicz, President of Eagle Eye Power Solutions

MEQUON, WI, UNITED STATES, June 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Eagle Eye Power Solutions , a leading provider of critical power solutions and services, recently announced the promotions of Andrew Charlton and Doug Wallner as part of the company’s continued investment in supporting customers across the utility, data center, telecom, and industrial markets.The leadership promotions reflect Eagle Eye’s ongoing growth and commitment to delivering industry-leading support, technical expertise, and customer engagement throughout North America.Andrew Charlton has been promoted to Senior Regional Sales Manager. Over the past decade, Charlton has been instrumental in driving sales growth, expanding Eagle Eye’s presence within utility, critical power, and data center markets, and developing strategic relationships with customers, engineering firms, distributors, and channel partners. In his new role, he will provide leadership for the regional sales organization while helping guide the company’s continued growth initiatives.Doug Wallner has been promoted to Senior Inside Sales Manager. Wallner has played a key role in supporting customers and sales personnel through technical product knowledge, proposal development, and customer service excellence. In his new position, he will lead Inside Sales operations, helping ensure responsive customer support, efficient quoting processes, and strong coordination across the sales organization.“These promotions recognize the contributions Andrew and Doug have made to our customers, our team, and the growth of our business,” said Brian Jurkiewicz, President of Eagle Eye Power Solutions. “As demand for critical power infrastructure, battery monitoring charging , testing, and maintenance solutions continues to increase, strong sales leadership is essential to maintaining the level of support our customers expect from Eagle Eye.”About Eagle Eye Power SolutionsHeadquartered in Mequon, Wisconsin, Eagle Eye Power Solutions is a manufacturer of critical power solutions, services, and education for utility, data center, telecom, and industrial applications. With a growing portfolio of engineered solutions and a focus on reliability, safety, and performance, Eagle Eye partners with customers worldwide to support mission-critical infrastructure.

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