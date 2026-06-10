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State Police Arrest Smyrna Man on Drug and Weapons Offenses After Traffic Stop

Date Posted: Wednesday, June 10th, 2026

Graphic titled “News Release Kent County” featuring a Delaware State Police Chevrolet Tahoe parked in a crop field with farming equipment in the background. A silhouette map of Delaware appears on the left with Kent County highlighted in blue, the text “BecomeATrooper.com” on the bottom center, and social media icons are shown at the bottom right corner.

The Delaware State Police arrested 43-year-old Joseph Kleinen, from Smyrna, Delaware, on felony drug and weapons charges following a traffic stop Tuesday night in Smyrna.

On June 9, 2026, at approximately 8:15 p.m., members of the Delaware State Police Special Investigations Unit were patrolling South Dupont Boulevard near Monrovia Avenue when they saw a U-Haul box truck commit a traffic violation. Troopers attempted to initiate a traffic stop, but the vehicle continued traveling at a slow speed on southbound South Dupont Boulevard for an extended distance before making a U-turn and proceeding northbound. During the incident, Troopers saw the driver throw a clear plastic bag from the vehicle before pulling over.

Troopers contacted the driver, later identified as Kleinen, and took him into custody without incident. Investigators recovered the discarded bag and determined it contained approximately 7.33 grams of suspected crystal methamphetamine. During a subsequent search of the vehicle, troopers located two concealed edged weapons.

A computer check revealed Kleinen is prohibited from possessing deadly weapons due to prior felony convictions and was driving with a suspended license. Through the investigation, troopers determined Kleinen intended to distribute the methamphetamine.

Kleinen was taken to Troop 9 where he was charged with the below listed offenses, arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court 11, and released on a $10,002 unsecured bond.

Mugshot Image of Joseph Kleinen

  • Possession of a Deadly Weapon During the Commission of a Felony (Felony)
  • Possession with Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance (Felony)
  • Possession of a Deadly Weapon by a Person Prohibited (Felony) – 2 counts
  • Possession of a Controlled Substance Tier 1 Quantity (Felony)
  • Tampering with Physical Evidence (Felony)
  • Carrying a Concealed Deadly Weapon (Felony) – 2 counts
  • Resisting Arrest
  • Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
  • Related Traffic Offenses

Disclaimer: Any individual charged in this release is presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.


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State Police Arrest Smyrna Man on Drug and Weapons Offenses After Traffic Stop

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