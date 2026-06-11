Smith Names Edvina Svalkunaite Vice President of Purchasing, EMEA

Edvina Svalkunaite, Vice President of Purchasing, EMEA

Edvina will manage the company’s purchasing efforts and reinforce alignment across its European sales offices

I look forward to continuing to build on the EMEA Procurement team’s strong foundation of talent and teamwork and advancing our purchasing initiatives to fuel Smith’s success.” — Edvina Svalkunaite, Vice President of Purchasing, EMEA at Smith

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, June 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Smith , a leading global distributor of electronic components and semiconductors, today announces the appointment of Edvina Svalkunaite to the role of Vice President of Purchasing, EMEA. In this role, Edvina will lead Smith’s regional purchasing strategy and continue to strengthen supplier relationships.Joining the company in 2020 as a Senior Procurement Specialist, Edvina has leveraged her decade of experience fostering sustainable growth in key markets for Smith. She was appointed to her most recent role of Director of Purchasing, EMEA, in 2022.“I am deeply honored and grateful for the opportunity to serve Smith in this new position,” said Edvina. “I look forward to continuing to build on the EMEA Procurement team’s strong foundation of talent and teamwork and advancing our purchasing initiatives to fuel Smith’s success.”Throughout her tenure, Edvina has served as a mentor to both new and experienced team members, imparting her industry knowledge and fostering a supportive, collaborative atmosphere.“Edvina consistently demonstrates a deep understanding of our core business and a clear and thoughtful approach to leadership,” said Todd Snow, Chief Procurement Officer at Smith. “She has built strong momentum across our EMEA purchasing organization, and I am confident she is well-positioned to champion this next phase of growth for the company.”About SmithFounded in 1984, Smith is the leading independent distributor of electronic components. Smith's Intelligent Distribution™ model offers a comprehensive suite of flexible and scalable supply chain solutions to source, manage, test, and ship billions of components to partners worldwide in every industry and vertical. The company is backed by more than 25 certifications and accreditations and has developed and implemented sustainable practices that exceed industry and regulatory requirements. Building on its decades of market data, cutting-edge technology, and a systems-based approach to quality excellence, Smith generated more than USD $3.45 billion in global revenue in 2025 and ranks ninth among all global distributors. Visit www.smithweb.com to learn more.###

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