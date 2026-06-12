Anthony Caputo of GRANTvest Financial Group Elected to YMCA of the Jersey Shore Board of Directors

New Board Members, Jersey Shore YMCA GRANTvest Financial Group, Top Wealth Management Firm 2026

Co-Founder and Wealth Manager of GRANTvest Financial Group joins local leaders supporting youth development, healthy living, and community impact

With the leadership and dedication of our new board members, we are continuing to build a healthier, more connected community.” — Laurie Goganzer, President & CEO of the YMCA of the Jersey Shore.

MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ, UNITED STATES, June 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Anthony Caputo, co-founder, chief compliance officer, and fiduciary wealth manager of GRANTvest Financial Group , has been elected to the Board of Directors of the YMCA of the Jersey Shore, joining a respected group of community leaders dedicated to strengthening families, supporting youth development, and expanding the Y’s impact throughout the Jersey Shore region.Caputo’s election reflects his long-standing commitment to service, family, entrepreneurship, and the local community. “I am incredibly honored to have been elected to the Board of Directors of the YMCA of the Jersey Shore,” said Caputo. “The Y represents community, opportunity, service, and a commitment to helping people become the best versions of themselves. As a husband, father, business owner, and lifelong member of this community, I understand how important it is to have organizations that invest in our youth, strengthen families, and create opportunities for people from all walks of life.”As co-founder of GRANTvest Financial Group, Caputo works alongside co-founder Gregory Guenther to lead an independent fiduciary wealth management firm serving local families, professionals, business owners, and retirees. The firm provides comprehensive financial planning and wealth management strategies with a focus on investment management, tax efficiency, retirement income, estate and legacy planning, charitable giving, and long-term financial stewardship.“Anthony has always cared deeply about doing things the right way, whether that means serving clients, supporting his family, or giving back to the community,” said Greg Guenther, co-founder of GRANTvest Financial Group. “His leadership at GRANTvest is rooted in integrity, discipline, and a genuine desire to help families build stronger futures. Those same qualities will be a tremendous asset to the YMCA of the Jersey Shore.”Before co-founding GRANTvest, Caputo gained national recognition as a Shark Tank entrepreneur through his involvement with The Paint Brush Cover. That experience helped shape his perspective on leadership, resilience, preparation, and the importance of building organizations that create lasting value.Caputo lives in Monmouth County with his wife, Julia, and their four children. In addition to his work at GRANTvest, he is active in the local community through youth coaching, family-focused activities, charitable initiatives, and volunteer involvement. His election to the YMCA of the Jersey Shore Board of Directors is a natural extension of his personal and professional commitment to helping families and communities thrive.“With the leadership and dedication of our new board members, we are continuing to build a healthier, more connected community,” said Laurie Goganzer, President and CEO of the YMCA of the Jersey Shore. “Together, we are developing spaces where people of all ages and backgrounds can come together, build relationships and access the support they need, ultimately establishing a stronger, more unified future for all.”Caputo said he looks forward to working alongside YMCA leadership and fellow board members to support the organization’s mission and expand its impact throughout the region.“I am grateful to the YMCA leadership team and fellow board members for their trust and confidence,” Caputo said. “I look forward to serving, giving back, and helping ensure that this remarkable organization continues to thrive for generations to come.”The YMCA of the Jersey Shore serves individuals and families across Monmouth, Ocean, and Middlesex counties through programs focused on youth development, childcare, wellness, mental health support, healthy living, social responsibility, and community outreach.About GRANTvest Financial Group GRANTvest Financial Group is an award-winning independent wealth management firm serving families, professionals, business owners, retirees, and high-net-worth households. The firm provides customized planning strategies through a team-based approach, helping clients address investment management, retirement planning, tax efficiency, income planning, estate and legacy planning, charitable giving, insurance analysis, and broader financial decision-making.

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