Reel Moments Make Real Impact: How Marine Toys for Tots Is Taking Childhood Outdoors

This fishing event is about more than spending time on the water—it’s about creating moments where children feel supported, encouraged, and included.” — LtGen Jim Laster, President and CEO of the Marine Toys for Tots Foundation

TRIANGLE, VA, UNITED STATES, June 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- June marks the start of summer—a season defined by adventure, exploration, and the simple joys of childhood. June also highlights National Fishing Week, celebrated June 6-14, making it the perfect time for Marine Toys for Tots to champion outdoor play through its Give and Go: Outdoor Adventures Start with You initiative. Building on meaningful experiences that connect children with nature, the initiative helps children discover the confidence, curiosity, and joy that come from spending time outdoors.In the spirit of National Fishing Week, Toys for Tots partnered with local Toys for Tots Coordinator Gina Capate to host a hands-on fishing event in Maple Shade, New Jersey, giving foster children an opportunity to connect with nature while creating lasting memories in a supportive and encouraging environment.On a warm morning by the water, 24 local foster children gathered not only to learn how to fish, but to experience something even more meaningful: a genuine sense of belonging. Joined by volunteers, community leaders, and law enforcement officers—many of whom personally invited and mentored the children throughout the day—the participants learned valuable lessons in patience, teamwork, and perseverance. Affectionately known as the “Cops and Boppers” event, the outing became far more than a recreational activity; it demonstrated the powerful impact that positive relationships and shared experiences can have on a child's life.As the day came to a close, each foster child left with a fishing pole and gear of their own, but also with something far more enduring. They left knowing they were seen, valued, and supported by a community invested in their well-being and happiness. These moments may seem simple, yet they can leave a lasting imprint—building confidence, fostering trust, and opening doors to new possibilities that extend well beyond a single afternoon.“This fishing event is about more than spending time on the water—it’s about creating moments where children feel supported, encouraged, and included,” said Lieutenant General Jim Laster, USMC (Retired), President and CEO of the Marine Toys for Tots Foundation. “Sometimes all it takes is one opportunity to spark confidence that can last a lifetime.”It is often in these moments that children begin to recognize their own potential. Through Give and Go: Outdoor Adventures Start with You, donations are transformed into fishing poles that teach new skills, soccer balls that spark a new hobby, books that ignite curiosity about the world, or games that encourage creativity and problem-solving. These experiences create space for children to simply be children.This is what the American public’s generosity makes possible—and why outdoor play, educational toys, and meaningful experiences remain at the heart of Toys for Tots’ mission. Your generosity helps ensure that moments like this aren’t the exception—but something all children can count on.Because Outdoor Adventures Start with You—and every child deserves to be celebrated.To learn more about the Marine Toys for Tots Program and its year-round mission—or to donate—visit www.toysfortots.org

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