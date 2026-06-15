HerAnova Presents Clinical Validation Data on HerResolve™ Endometriosis Blood Test at the 2026 Endocrine Society Meeting

HerResolve™ demonstrated strong diagnostic performance and the ability to identify endometriosis cases missed by imaging

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, June 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- HerAnova™ Lifesciences, a leading life sciences company dedicated to advancing innovative solutions for endometriosis, infertility and other critical unmet needs in women's health, today announced the presentation of clinical validation data on HerResolve™, its blood-based test designed to aid in the diagnosis of endometriosis in symptomatic women, at the 2026 Endocrine Society Annual Meeting taking place June 13-16, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois.As a hormonally-influenced disease that affects both reproductive and endocrine health, endometriosis remains an important area of scientific and clinical interest within the endocrinology community. The poster titled “Non- Invasive Blood-Based Detection of Endometriosis Has Potential to Improve Standard of Care Among Symptomatic Women” evaluated HerResolve™ against laparoscopic visualization and histopathological confirmation, the clinical gold standard for endometriosis diagnosis. The research was recently published in one of the leading publications in gynecologic surgery and women’s health research, the Journal of Minimally Invasive Gynecology (JMIG), the official journal of the American Association of Gynecologic Laparoscopists (AAGL): https://doi.org/10.1016/j.jmig.2026.02.042 HerResolve™ is a multi-omic blood test that integrates three microRNAs, three protein biomarkers, and one steroid hormone biomarker, quantified using qPCR and immunoassay technologies. These data, together with patient age and body mass index (BMI), are analyzed using a proprietary AI-driven random forest machine-learning model to aid in the detection of endometriosis.The study involved 298 women of reproductive age across multiple clinical sites.Key findings of validation performance include:- AUC of 0.944 (94.4% accuracy)- 80% sensitivity- 97.5% specificityImportantly, HerResolve™ identified 61.5% of true positive cases that were missed by transvaginal ultrasound and/or MRI, demonstrating meaningful diagnostic value beyond standard imaging."Endometriosis is a complex, estrogen-dependent disease that remains significantly underdiagnosed despite affecting millions of women worldwide," said Farideh Bischoff, Ph.D, Chief Medical Officer of HerAnova Life Sciences. “These findings demonstrate the potential of a multi-omic approach to complement multimodal diagnostic pathways and help reliably identify endometriosis with high accuracy, including in patients whose disease may not be detected through imaging alone. We believe this approach can help shorten diagnostic delays and enable earlier treatment interventions."Penny Wan, Chairwoman of HerAnova Life Sciences added, "Every year of delayed diagnosis carries real consequences, worsening pain, declining fertility, and increasing healthcare burden. HerResolve™ was developed to help address these longstanding challenges through a non-invasive, molecular approach to disease detection. Engagement with the endocrinology community is essential to advancing earlier diagnosis and improving patient outcomes. These results reinforce the important role molecular diagnostics can play in women's health, and our commitment to providing clinicians with scalable, accessible tools that improve diagnostic confidence."A prospective validation study is currently underway across geographically and ethnically diverse patient populations to further refine the algorithm and support broader clinical utility. HerAnova is also performing longitudinal analyses to evaluate the assay’s utility in monitoring treatment response over time.About HerResolve™HerResolve™ is a multi-omic, blood-based diagnostic assay developed by HerAnova Lifesciences to aid in the diagnosis of endometriosis in symptomatic women of reproductive age. The test integrates microRNA, protein, and a hormone biomarker analyzed through a proprietary machine learning framework. HerResolve™ is the first and only commercially available non-invasive blood test developed to detect endometriosis, currently accessible at select IVF and reproductive medicine centers across the United States.Endometriosis affects approximately 1 in 10 women of reproductive age, yet diagnosis often takes seven to ten years, largely because the current gold standard requires invasive laparoscopic surgery. HerResolve™ was developed to complement existing clinical pathways as a non-invasive triage tool, helping to identify patients who may benefit from further diagnostic evaluation or empirical treatment, reserving surgery for treatment rather than diagnosis of endometriosis.About HerAnova LifesciencesHerAnova Lifesciences Inc. is a leading life sciences company dedicated to advancing innovative solutions for endometriosis, infertility and other critical unmet needs in women's health. By integrating diagnostics, therapeutics, medical devices, and data analytics, HerAnova aims to provide a one-stop solution for unmet needs in obstetrics and gynecology. Founded in March 2022 in Boston by experienced entrepreneurs and former multinational executives, HerAnova operates globally on its research, development, and commercialization initiatives. For more information, visit www.HerAnova.com Media Contact:

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