McCaffrey Health Center Celebrates 25 Years of Root-Cause Care in Springfield, Illinois

Dr. Sean McCaffrey, founder of McCaffrey Health Center in Springfield, Illinois, and author of M.E.N. Are the Cause of All Disease.

We have the most expensive healthcare system in the world, and it focuses on managing symptoms rather than resolving causes. That is not medicine. That is maintenance. ” — Dr. Sean McCaffrey

SPRINGFIELD, IL, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- McCaffrey Health Center , an integrated wellness clinic founded in Springfield, Illinois in 2001, is marking its 25th anniversary this year. Founder Dr. Sean McCaffrey , author of M.E.N. Are the Cause of All Disease: And Other Things You Don’t Know about Healing, has spent the past quarter century building the practice around a single premise: chronic illness resolves when its underlying cause is found and addressed.According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, six in ten American adults live with at least one chronic disease, and four in ten manage two or more. National healthcare spending now exceeds five trillion dollars annually, according to federal estimates. Dr. McCaffrey believes those numbers point to a structural problem in how chronic illness is treated.“We have the most expensive healthcare system in the world, and it focuses on managing symptoms rather than resolving causes,” he says. “That is not medicine. That is maintenance.”The M.E.N. FrameworkAt the center of Dr. McCaffrey’s approach is a clinical framework he calls M.E.N., shorthand for Mechanical, Emotional, and Nutritional stress. In his view, these three categories of stress are the primary drivers of chronic and degenerative disease. Mechanical stress affects alignment, nerve signaling, and musculoskeletal function. Emotional stress, he argues, disrupts hormonal, immune, and organ health in ways conventional care often routes elsewhere or overlooks. Nutritional stress undermines the body’s ability to digest, absorb, and repair at the cellular level.When any of the three is chronically overloaded, Dr. McCaffrey says, the body moves through a predictable progression from normal function to stress, exhaustion, and eventually disease. His treatment philosophy follows the same logic: identify the dominant stressor, address it, support the systems that have been depleted, and allow the body to recover.“Anything can cause anything, but something always caused it,” he says. “Our job is to find out what.”Background and PracticeDr. McCaffrey graduated Summa Cum Laude from Blackburn College, earned his Bachelor of Science in Biological Studies and Doctorate of Chiropractic from Logan University, and pursued a post-doctoral license in Internal Health through the state of Wisconsin, becoming one of the first physicians in the United States certified as an Internal Health Specialist. He served on Logan’s Alumni Board of Directors for more than a decade, has taught as an adjunct professor at the university, and sits on the Board of Directors of the Loomis Institute of Enzyme Nutrition. His grandfather was a chiropractor and a personal friend of D.D. Palmer, the founder of chiropractic medicine.Opened in 2001, McCaffrey Health Center has grown into one of the few fully integrated wellness clinics in the Midwest. Its proprietary McCaffrey Method combines chiropractic, acupuncture, enzyme nutrition, emotional therapy, functional neurology, Muscle Memory Reintegration, integrated urinalysis, and techniques drawn from global healing traditions, with protocols individualized to each patient.Beyond the clinic, Dr. McCaffrey has spent 25 years as a national speaker, radio host, and mentor to physicians, training doctors across the country in the McCaffrey Method. Among practitioners he is known as the doctor’s doctor.About the BookDr. McCaffrey’s debut book, M.E.N. Are the Cause of All Disease: And Other Things You Don’t Know about Healing, traces the history of the modern medical model, examines what he sees as the systemic failures behind the chronic disease epidemic, and walks readers through the M.E.N. framework in the same plain language he uses with patients and physicians. The book is available on Amazon in paperback and Kindle formats.About McCaffrey Health CenterMcCaffrey Health Center was founded in 2001 by Dr. Sean McCaffrey in Springfield, Illinois. The clinic has served tens of thousands of patients over more than two decades. Its McCaffrey Method combines multiple disciplines into individualized treatment protocols designed to identify and address the underlying causes of chronic and degenerative conditions. More information is available at www.mccaffreyhealth.com

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