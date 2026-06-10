Moore Performance Health Expands Services, Welcomes New Physical Therapists, and Announces New Insurance Participation

Our Performance Training Center

Moore Performance Health announces the addition of two highly respected physical therapists to its growing team, while also expanding insurance participation.

Our mission has always been simple: provide the highest quality care where our patients feel truly heard." "We're excited to welcome exceptional clinicians and expand insurance participation.” — Dr. Gregory Moore, Founder of Moore Performance Health.

PLYMOUTH, MI, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Founded on the principle that physical therapy should be individualized, attentive, and results-driven, Moore Performance Health continues to distinguish itself from traditional high-volume therapy clinics by providing one-on-one treatment sessions with a licensed physical therapist for a full hour. Patients receive continuity of care from the same clinician throughout their rehabilitation journey, without being passed between multiple providers, assistants, or technicians."Our mission has always been simple: provide the highest quality care possible and help people recover faster while feeling truly heard and supported," said Dr. Gregory Moore, Founder of Moore Performance Health. "As we continue to grow, we're excited to welcome exceptional clinicians and improve access to our services through expanded insurance participation."NEW TEAM MEMBERS BRING DECADES OF EXPERIENCEMoore Performance Health is pleased to welcome Greg Edward, MPT, PES, and Trevor Elliott, DPT, CSCS, to the practice.Greg Edward, MPT, PES joins Moore Performance Health with more than 25 years of clinical experience. A graduate of Duquesne University, Greg has specialized in orthopedic and sports medicine rehabilitation throughout his career. He previously owned and managed Team Rehabilitation's West Livonia clinic for 17 years and is widely respected for his expertise in treating back and neck pain, athletic injuries, temporomandibular joint dysfunction (TMJ), work hardening programs, and Functional Capacity Evaluations (FCEs).Patients consistently praise Greg's knowledge, compassion, and ability to achieve meaningful results. One patient shared, "Greg has literally taught me how to walk again and I am forever grateful." Another described him as "outstanding" and credited him with successfully resolving a rotator cuff problem after other treatments had failed.Trevor Elliott, DPT, CSCS brings a unique combination of physical therapy expertise and nearly a decade of strength and conditioning experience. Trevor earned his Doctorate in Physical Therapy from Grand Valley State University after graduating with honors from Central Michigan University. His clinical experience spans orthopedics, post-surgical rehabilitation, balance disorders, pediatrics, geriatrics, and performance training.Trevor's patient-centered approach has quickly earned praise from patients. One reviewer noted that Trevor "created the perfect recovery plan" and explained every aspect of treatment clearly. Another patient described him as knowledgeable, caring, and committed to helping patients regain confidence and return to the activities they love.EXPANDED INSURANCE NETWORK PARTICIPATIONMoore Performance Health is pleased to announce that the clinic is now in-network with:• Medicare• Many Medicare Advantage Plans• Blue Cross Blue Shield PPO• Aetna• Cigna• Humana• Priority HealthThe practice also accepts:• Automobile Insurance Claims• Workers' Compensation ClaimsAt this time, Moore Performance Health remains out-of-network with:• Blue Care Network (BCN)• HAP• UnitedHealthcare (UHC)Patients without insurance coverage or those seeking specialized services may also utilize affordable cash-based treatment options.ADVANCED SHOCKWAVE THERAPY NOW AVAILABLEMoore Performance Health continues to offer Extracorporeal Shockwave Therapy (ESWT), one of the most exciting advancements in non-invasive orthopedic treatment.ESWT utilizes focused acoustic energy to stimulate the body's natural healing response in injured tissues. Research and clinical experience have shown benefits for conditions such as:• Plantar fasciitis• Achilles tendinopathy• Patellar tendinopathy• Tennis elbow• Shoulder tendinopathy• Chronic soft tissue injuries• Persistent orthopedic pain conditionsBenefits of ESWT may include:• Accelerated tissue healing• Improved blood flow• Reduced pain• Enhanced collagen production• Reduced recovery time• Avoidance of injections or surgery in many casesPatients have reported remarkable outcomes. One Moore Performance Health patient stated, "After a few months of PT and some Shockwave Therapy, my knee is pain free." Another shared, "I spent two years in pain but after seeing Greg twice it was mostly gone."THE MOORE PERFORMANCE HEALTH DIFFERENCEWhat truly sets Moore Performance Health apart is its commitment to individualized care.Every treatment session is one-on-one with a licensed clinician for the entire visit. Patients never find themselves rotating between therapists or spending most of their appointment with assistants or technicians. This model allows for greater accountability, better communication, more consistent treatment progression, and ultimately superior outcomes.Moore Performance Health, a physical therapy and performance training practice located in Plymouth, Michigan, serves patients throughout Plymouth, Canton, Northville, Livonia, Novi, and the greater Metro Detroit area.

Dr. Trevor Elliott, DPT, CSCS lays out the benefits of personalized care at Moore Performance Health.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.